The end of an era as Ruan Pienaar nears swansong

By Ross Roche

It is the end of an era in South African rugby as a number of legends begin to say goodbye to the game at the end of the coming season, with Cheetahs star Ruan Pienaar also on the brink.

The 39-year-old utility back has had a storied career that saw him start off his senior career with the Sharks in Durban before moving on to Ireland with Ulster, France with Montpellier and then back to SA where he settled at the Cheetahs for the twilight of his career.

He has played 88 Tests for the Springboks and was part of the squad that won the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France and the 2009 British and Irish Lions tour to SA, which are two of his career highlights.

Pienaar is now set to make a decision on his future at the end of the current Currie Cup campaign and he will be hoping that he can help the Cheetahs go all the way, with them having already sealed a home semi-final.

“I am still contracted until October at this stage so we will see. My body and mind are still feeling very good. But I know that things have to come to an end at some stage. I haven’t made up my mind yet, so I will have to see how the body feels at the end of the Currie Cup,” explained Pienaar.

“I will also have to sit down and have a chat with the family as well. But I think it’s no secret that the end is close for me. Whether it is in October or early next year, I haven’t decided yet but the end is close.”

Missed celebration

Pienaar was supposed to celebrate with two of his good mates in their final home appearances for the Bulls over this weekend, with Morne Steyn set to retire at the end of the season and Bismarck du Plessis leaving the union, so Saturday’s match at Loftus is set to be their last.

But unfortunately Pienaar was left out of the Cheetahs match 23 for the game due to a family bereavement, which is very unfortunate considering how excited he was for the occasion.

“It is special. I think it really is a celebration of what Morne has achieved and Bismarck as well. Both of them are really good friends of mine and they have been incredible for South African rugby,” said Pienaar earlier in the week before he knew he would miss the game.

“They have had good careers overseas as well, and they have been great servants for the game on local and international level. So it’s sad to see guys like them finish, when they have given so much. But it is great to be able to share this moment with them.

“It’s a celebration of what they have achieved and I am sure the people will make it a respectful day as well.”

Injury woes

Another legend nearing the end of his career is Pienaar’s close friend and teammate Frans Steyn, who is unfortunately out injured with a serious knee injury that is threatening his chance of making the Springbok squad for the World Cup in France later this year.

“He won’t be playing in the Currie Cup again (this season) and I am not sure what his plans are going forward. It is a pretty bad injury so he will probably see the specialist again in the next couple of weeks to see where he is at,” said Pienaar.

“I think it will be touch and go for him (to make the World Cup squad). Frans will know where he stands in regards to that. I am not sure if there has been any communication with Rassie (Erasmus) and the national team regarding his availability.

“It would obviously be great to see Frans go. But at this stage I am not too sure if that will happen.”

With so many long serving players on their way out it is set to be an emotional year for South African rugby and fans will hope to see their favourite players bow out on a high over the coming weeks.