End of an era: Springboks and MTN part ways

'Together, we have enjoyed what will, in time, I’m sure, be regarded as a golden age for the sport in this country.'

The Springboks will soon wear a rugby jersey with a name on it other than MTN, following the end of the partnership between the national rugby team and the mobile communications giant.

The sponsorship agreement will end now after an eight year relationship.

In the time that MTN were headline sponsors of the Boks, they won the World Cup twice, in 2019 and in 2023.

‘Rewarding’

“This has been the most awe-inspiring and rewarding partnership for MTN after coming in as lead sponsors during a more difficult period for rugby in 2017 after the Boks had not fared as well after last winning the World Cup in 2007,” said MTN SA CEO, Charles Molapisi.

“For us, it was about more than branding; it was about redefining transformation by returning rugby to the people and fostering the spirit of Ubuntu. We demonstrated leadership and commitment to SA sport and could not be happier with the results

“We would like to thank SA Rugby for placing their faith in us and having us as their headline sponsor for such a long time.”

‘Golden age’

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, said: “I’d like to thank MTN most sincerely for their support over the past eight years.

“If you remember, we put out a call to corporate South Africa to partner with us at a challenging time for rugby in this country, and MTN answered that call, loud and clearly. Together, we have enjoyed what will, in time, I’m sure, be regarded as a golden age for the sport in this country.”

The agreement between SA Rugby and MTN went beyond the professional game, commented Molapisi.

“MTN committed R30 million to grassroots rugby development in South Africa, and we will continue playing a vital role in the development phase of rugby across the country,” he said.

It is not known who will next be the Springboks’ headline sponsor.

The current two-time world champions are next in action in July when they host Italy in two Tests and Georgie in a one-off match. They will then turn their attention to defending the Rugby Championship title they won last year against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

The next World Cup is in 2027 in Australia where the Boks will be going all out to win three tournaments in a row, having won the titles in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023.