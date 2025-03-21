Springbok watch: Players to keep an eye on in the URC this weekend

Springbok players will be eager to impress for their franchises as the URC enters the business end, and all four SA teams in with a top eight chance.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and one cap Bok Cameron Hanekom, pictured here with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, will both be looking to impress for the Sharks and Bulls respectively in the URC this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

With the United Rugby Championship (URC) kicking into the business end, South African franchises will be hunting wins to assist their chase in the competition playoffs come the end of the season.

The Bulls and Sharks are at home against Leinster and Zebre, while the Stormers and Lions are on the road against Scarlets and Cardiff respectively.

A number of Springbok players will be in action for their various franchises and looking to impress, especially after the first Bok alignment camp of the year last week, and looking ahead to the coming international season.

Here are five players to keep an eye on over the weekend of URC action:

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is back from injury and has been named to start at flyhalf for the Stormers in their game against Scarlets.

The talented utility back has played mostly at centre and fullback for his franchise, due to Manie Libbok being considered the Stormers’ first choice, but will now get a run at pivot with Libbok out injured for at least the next month.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has already proved his worth at flyhalf for the Boks, so he should be able to put in as good an effort for the Stormers and he will be looking to drive the team to a win over Scarlets.

Siya Kolisi

The Springbok captain has been in regular action for the Sharks recently, but finds himself named at eighthman again for their game against Zebre.

Although Kolisi has not played in the position for the Boks, he has played a couple at the back of the scrum for the Sharks this season. His coach John Plumtree also gave him a big vote of confidence this week when he said he believes Kolisi has all the skills to make a successful transition to eighthman.

It will be an interesting move for Kolisi late in his career, and one to keep an eye on against the Italians.

Quan Horn

The Lions’ one cap Bok is back from injury and raring to show what he can do in their game against Cardiff in Wales.

Fresh off the alignment camp last week, Horn will be eager to prove he deserves an extended shot for the Boks this season, especially with Willie le Roux coming to the end of his career.

Aphelele Fassi was fantastic last year, but Damian Willemse is likely still first choice when fit, so Horn still has plenty of opposition for the number 15 jersey and will have to play out of his skin over the rest of the URC to put himself in the frame to get a run.

Quan Horn of the Lions is back in action after an injury layoff. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cameron Hanekom

Bulls powerhouse eighthman Cameron Hanekom makes a welcome return to the side, after missing their last three games, two of which they lost, against the Sharks and Stormers at Loftus.

Hanekom has been in terrific form this season, which definitely won’t have gone unnoticed by the Boks management, and his last game for the Bulls was a man-of-the-match effort in helping them edge the Stormers in Cape Town in early February.

He will be eager to hit the ground running once again and help his side return to winning ways in a tricky clash against an understrength Leinster on Saturday.

Damian Willemse

Damian Willemse has endured a horror run of injuries since lifting the World Cup with the Boks in October 2023, which saw him miss out on the entire international season last year, while he has been in and out of the Stormers team.

His most recent injury, suffered in a URC match against Glasgow Warriors in October last year, added another few months on the side of the field.

Willemse is now back and will be eased in off the bench against Scarlets on Saturday. He will be desperate to prove his fitness and make a big impact when introduced.