No Willie, no worry … Boks in safe hands with these five No 15 options

The veteran Le Roux is currently out of action due to a neck and shoulder problem, another indication he is nearing the end of his career.

At 35 and with 98 Tests to his name, Willie le Roux’s international career is coming to an end.

He has now also undergone a minor procedure to repair an injury in his neck and shoulders, which will rule him out of action for a few weeks.

Le Roux though is set to feature somewhere for the Springboks in June and July when Georgia and Italy visit South Africa, to get him to the 100 Test mark.

The good news though is the Springboks are well covered in the fullback department, should Le Roux not be available. In fact, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will have a tough time settling on a permanent No 15 this season and in the years ahead, such is the quality waiting in the wings.

Here are five permanent fullback options for the Boks once Le Roux has called it a day. And not even included here are Cheslin Kolbe and Jordan Hendrikse, who’re also comfortable at 15.

Aphelele Fassi

The 27-year-old Sharks man has earned nine caps since his debut in 2021, but in the absence of an injured Damian Willemse last season took charge of the fullback position, suggesting he is keen to become a regular in the Bok side.

Tall and strong under the high ball, and with plenty of X-factor in attack, Fassi possibly has the inside lane to the No 15 jersey, but he’ll want to get back into action soon, following a lengthy injury layoff at the Sharks.

Damian Willemse

The Stormers star missed the entire 2024 season because of injury after making the No 15 jersey his own in 2023 when he also starred for the Boks at the Rugby World Cup. What might help the 26-year-old going forward is the fact he can also play flyhalf and centre.

Having just returned from injury, Willemse will be keen to stay strong and healthy and get back to the form he showed two years ago, because there are several players now lining up for the No 15 jumper at national level.

Willie le Roux and Damian Willemse at the World Cup in 2023. Picture: EFE-EPA

Quan Horn

The Lions fullback earned a first Bok cap against Portugal last season before injury set him back, but he has been in good form again in the URC for a team that doesn’t always play on the front foot. Horn has nevertheless shown plenty of attacking prowess and strong defensive capabilities.

At just 23 he has plenty of time on his side, but he’ll be hungry to add to the one Test he played in last season … and his time might come in June and July.

Quan Horn has starred for the Lions for a few seasons now. Picture: Gallo Images

Warrick Gelant

The former Junior Bok star is almost one of the forgotten star fullbacks doing the rounds in South Africa, possibly because he, too, has suffered some big injuries, while a number of other quality No 15s have jumped ahead of him in the national pecking order.

The 29-year-old has played in 10 Tests and is a player who almost always delivers for the Stormers; he’s someone Erasmus might well rope in again.

Warrick Gelant has plenty of experience. Picture: Gallo Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Back from a long injury layoff, the Stormers’ rising star has played most of his Tests for the Boks at flyhalf, but he is equally comfortable at fullback and could be used there should Handre Pollard be the preferred No 10.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has shown he has plenty of attacking spark and general all-round quality, which means Erasmus will want him in his 23 as often as possible. His future looks bright, as does the Bok No 15 position.