URC roundup: Three out of four for SA teams as they count the injury cost

The teams were hit hard by what look like some serious injuries.

On a costly weekend in terms of injuries for South African franchises, the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls all picked up good wins, while the Lions struggled in Scotland in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Sharks, Stormers and Bulls all suffered multiple injuries during their games, but still managed to come out on top, with the Durban side arguably the most impressive, picking up a 36-21 bonus point win over Cardiff in Wales.

The Stormers and Bulls also clinched bonus point wins at home, but were both given scares by Scarlets and Ulster respectively before walking away with 52-40 and 34-26 wins, while the Lions went down 31-10 to Edinburgh.

The Sharks lost three players to injury in the first half, including Bok talisman and captain André Esterhuizen right at the start, before prop Phatu Ganye and centre Jurenzo Julius also fell, followed by lock Jason Jenkins early in the second half.

But they managed to stand tall after leading 17-7 at the break, before the hosts fought back to lead 21-17, with the Sharks then running in three tries in the final quarter to pull away for a very good win on the road.

The Lions were also in action on Friday night but were no match for the in-form table topping Edinburgh, who took a 5-3 lead into the halftime break in wet and rainy conditions, before putting on a show in the second half with four further tries.

Saturday games

On Saturday the Bulls looked like they would overpower Ulster easily after a strong start to their match saw them take a 21-0 lead just over the half an hour mark, only for them to allow the Irish side back in on the stroke of halftime as they led 21-7.

Two more Ulster tries, either side a Handré Pollard penalty, saw the Bulls just holding on to a 24-21 lead going into the last quarter, with both teams then dotting down another try each, while a penalty on the hooter from Curwin Bosch took away a bonus point from the visitors.

In the end it was a decent win, especially after they had to shuffle their backline in the second half with scrumhalf Paul de Wet ending up on the wing, after wing Cheswill Jooste and centre Sango Xamlashe went off for head knocks, while Pollard strained his hamstring.

In the Stormers match, defence went out the window as they outscored a fighting Scarlets side eight tries to six in an incredible encounter after comfortably leading 33-14 at halftime.

The visiting Welsh side came roaring back in the second half to draw it up at 40-all at a stage before replacement Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed scored a brace in the final 10 minutes to make the game safe.

The Stormers also picked up numerous injuries, including losing both specialist hookers and their back-up Deon Fourie, which negated their set piece heavily, and led to loose forward Paul de Villiers throwing in at the lineout.

This weekend, in the last round of matches before the November break, the Lions are away to Glasgow on Friday, while on Saturday the Stormers host Ulster, the Bulls welcome Scarlets and the Sharks are away to Munster.