Experienced players return to Stormers lineup for big Bulls URC clash

Nel will captain a side that now also includes Willemse, Fourie and Fouche.

Centre Ruhan Nel is back in the Stormers team and as captain for their United Rugby Championship local derby against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday (2pm).

There are also recalls for the fit-again Neethling Fouché, Deon Fourie and Damian Willemse, who have all been included in the starting lineup as the Stormers look to end a four-game losing run.

Suleiman Hartzenberg is also back on the right wing.

Scrumhalf Imad Khan, centre Jonathan Roche and utility back Wandisile Simelane are on the replacements bench.

In other team changes, Marcel Theunissen comes in for the injured Evan Roos and joins Fourie and Ben-Jason Dixon in the back row, with both Paul de Villiers and Hacjivah Dayimani set to be unleashed from the bench.

Impact from the bench

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that the return of the likes of Nel, Fourie, Willemse and Fouché is a big boost ahead of a crucial game.

“It is fantastic to have these experienced players back in the mix this week. They have all played in many big games like this, and their presence will lift those around them as well,” said Dobson.

“We are also really excited about the impact the players on the replacements bench will make. We know that it will take a huge effort from all 23 to get the result we need this weekend.”

The Stormers, despite their poor run of recent form, are fifth in the URC standings and a win could see them into the top three.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel (capt), Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Stefan Ungerer, Marcel Theunissen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: JJ Kotzé, Vernon Matongo, Sazi Sandi, Paul de Villiers, Hacjivah Dayimani, Imad Khan, Jonathan Roche, Wandisile Simelane.