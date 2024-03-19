URC games offer final chance for Springbok hopefuls to impress

There is a big chance for fringe players to get a look in for the Boks at the start of the international season.

Lions fullback Quan Horn and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg were part of the Springbok alignment camp and will be aiming to make an impact in the URC this weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A number of local players will have a final chance to impress the Springbok selectors as the United Rugby Championship (URC) enters its end of season run-in this weekend, with all the South African franchises back in action on Saturday.

Players are fresh off a two-week break that saw the end of the Six Nations competition, and after a number of them were involved in a Bok alignment camp in Cape Town, they will be fired up to lay down a marker and push for their inclusion in the national team.

There is a big chance for fringe and young players to get a look in for the Boks at the start of the international season as a large squad is expected to be named, with games against Wales and Portugal likely to feature experimental teams.

The Welsh game at Twickenham falls outside the international window so no European based players or SA players involved in the URC final will be available for that game, while the Portugal match in Bloemfontein is a big opportunity for a second-string national team to impress.

Sharks v Ulster

The first SA team in action on Saturday sees the Sharks up against Ulster in an early afternoon kick-off in Durban.

The Sharks have a large number of regular Bok players who will be in action that should be automatic national picks come selection time, while on the fringe front Ntuthuko Mchunu, who has one Bok cap to his name against Wales in 2022, will be eager to impress.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi, who at 33 is getting on in years, will unlikely be part of the Bok 2027 World Cup squad as he will be 38 by then, and with the emergence of exciting up and coming youngsters his position could also be in jeopardy, so he will also want to put in a statement effort.

Stormers v Edinburgh

The Stormers take on Edinburgh in an early evening kick-off and have a few fringe players that will help to stand out alongside their Bok regulars.

Neethling Fouche, who has been superb in the absence of stalwart Frans Malherbe, will possibly be playing off the bench with Malherbe set to return, so he will want to back up his top recent performances, as will Evan Roos who is battling for a spot in a stacked department.

Locks Slamaan Moerat and Ruben van Heerden, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, and utility backs Sasha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Suleiman Hartzenberg were all invited to the alignment camp and they will be keen to stay on the radar.

Loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani and hooker Joseph Dweba both missed out on the alignment camp so they will also have a point to prove.

Lions v Connacht

The Lions are up against Connacht in Ireland in the mid-evening kick-off, and with six of their players making the Bok alignment camp, they will look to prove that they belong with a strong showing.

Scrumhalf turned flyhalf Sanele Nohamba in particular will want to continue his brilliant run, while flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who is moving to the Sharks next season, will hope to keep his starting spot.

Henco van Wyk, Quan Horn, Ruan Venter and Morne van den Berg are the others eager to show what they can do.

Bulls v Dragons

In the late evening kick-off the Bulls take on the Dragons in Wales and other than their Bok regulars Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Marco van Staden and Willie le Roux, they have a number of fringe players in the Bok mix.

Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp and Elrigh Louw have all made their Bok debuts but are not regulars, so they will want to push their case for selection.

Johan Grobbelaar, Mpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom and Jan Hendrick-Wessels were all at the alignment camp so will want to stand out, as will the in-form Embrose Papier who missed out on selection despite having enjoyed a top season so far.