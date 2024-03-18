Bulls need to work harder to achieve URC goal, says Ludwig

'We still have another seven games left in the URC that we have to play well in,' Ludwig said.

Ahead of the Bulls’ two-week United Rugby Championship tour of Europe where they will take on the Dragons and Leinster, utility forward Reinhardt Ludwig has stressed that the team must continue to work hard to achieve their ultimate goal — winning the title.

The Bulls are flying high in the URC. They are in second spot on the points table with 40 points after 11 games and want to finish as high as possible on the log because that would give them home draws in the playoffs later on in the competition.

The next chapter of the Bulls’ campaign sees them head to the Northern Hemisphere where they face the Dragons on Saturday night and clash with Leinster next week Friday.

‘We haven’t won anything’

The Bulls will be confident on their travels of Europe as they claimed two wins from their four games the last time they went on tour in the URC.

“It’s not getting any easier,” Ludwig said.

“We now know what our potential is and what we can achieve if we believe. We haven’t won anything; we still have another seven games left in the URC that we have to play well in.

“We know that we still have to work a lot harder if we want to win this competition,” he added.

‘I have grown this season’

Ludwig has had a breakout season, putting in some impactful displays in big games.

He has also been on the receiving end of big praise, with his mentor Jake White seeing glimpses of Springboks star Pieter-Steph du Toit in him, while Bulls assistant coach Andries Bekker has backed him to be a Springbok one day.

Ludwig wants to make the most of the opportunities he gets this season.

“I didn’t foresee my season going this well so far. All you need as a player is an opportunity. I’m truly grateful for the opportunities that I have got so far this season. I am thankful for the belief the coaches have placed in me.

“I’m keen to work hard and get better. I’m not yet where I want to be with my game but with every game I get more confident. I feel like I have grown a lot this season and I’m excited about what the future holds,” Ludwig said.