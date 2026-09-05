Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

FNB Stadium Test ‘will come down to fine margins’, says All Blacks skipper Savea

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

5 September 2026

01:24 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

It's 1-1 after two Tests and going into Saturday's third game at 'Soccer City'.

FNB Stadium

FNB Stadium, venue for the third Test between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea says the threat of bad weather will not affect plans for the third Test against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service told AFP there is a “60% chance of rain and thunderstorms” at Soccer City, also known as FNB Stadium, during the match.

“That (bad weather) will not affect how we play. We need to be a little bit better in all areas than last week to challenge the Springboks,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We know how we want to play and South Africa know how they want to play. The game will come down to fine margins.

“I think we did not win those last week and the Springboks took advantage. We have got to be really clinical, accurate, and disciplined.”

New Zealand lost the second Test 33-26 in Cape Town last Saturday after winning the first 33-16 in Johannesburg the previous weekend.

After the third Test the teams travel to American city Baltimore for the series finale on September 12 between top-ranked South Africa and second-ranked New Zealand.

Outstanding No 8 Savea says it is crucial that the All Blacks do not repeat the mistakes made early in Cape Town.

Springboks centre Jesse Kriel scored a try inside two minutes and, after New Zealand levelled, they fell behind again on 19 minutes and trailed for the rest of the match.

“We dare not give a helping hand to the Springboks because they are world champions for a reason.

RELATED ARTICLES

“If we do that, we will be in big trouble. We have got to start well and put ourselves in great positions to stay in the game.

“This is a huge match – one of the biggest challenges of my career,” said the 32-year-old forward boasting 111 Test caps.

“We are all square at 1-1 in the series so whoever wins on Saturday moves ahead with one match to go. That is the position we want to be in.”

Savea said he “loved” being in South Africa and having his wife and children with him made the tour “extra special”.

“My family have had an awesome time. South Africans have been amazing. To do my work with the All Blacks and then see my wife and children – that is a massive blessing.”

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘When it rains, ANC does well’: Ramaphosa defiant amid candidate list crisis
News Springbok-All Blacks clash faces severe weather threat as residents urged to stay home
News Ntuthuzelo Vanara appointed acting head of IDAC amid anti-corruption drive
Courts Phala Phala panel report: ‘There is no way out for Ramaphosa, he is unsaveable,’ Mpofu tells court
Elections 2026 ‘We have seen this movie before’: MK party’s warning to the IEC on candidate submissions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News