FNB Stadium Test ‘will come down to fine margins’, says All Blacks skipper Savea

It's 1-1 after two Tests and going into Saturday's third game at 'Soccer City'.

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea says the threat of bad weather will not affect plans for the third Test against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service told AFP there is a “60% chance of rain and thunderstorms” at Soccer City, also known as FNB Stadium, during the match.

“That (bad weather) will not affect how we play. We need to be a little bit better in all areas than last week to challenge the Springboks,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We know how we want to play and South Africa know how they want to play. The game will come down to fine margins.

“I think we did not win those last week and the Springboks took advantage. We have got to be really clinical, accurate, and disciplined.”

New Zealand lost the second Test 33-26 in Cape Town last Saturday after winning the first 33-16 in Johannesburg the previous weekend.

After the third Test the teams travel to American city Baltimore for the series finale on September 12 between top-ranked South Africa and second-ranked New Zealand.

Outstanding No 8 Savea says it is crucial that the All Blacks do not repeat the mistakes made early in Cape Town.

Springboks centre Jesse Kriel scored a try inside two minutes and, after New Zealand levelled, they fell behind again on 19 minutes and trailed for the rest of the match.

“We dare not give a helping hand to the Springboks because they are world champions for a reason.

“If we do that, we will be in big trouble. We have got to start well and put ourselves in great positions to stay in the game.

“This is a huge match – one of the biggest challenges of my career,” said the 32-year-old forward boasting 111 Test caps.

“We are all square at 1-1 in the series so whoever wins on Saturday moves ahead with one match to go. That is the position we want to be in.”

Savea said he “loved” being in South Africa and having his wife and children with him made the tour “extra special”.

“My family have had an awesome time. South Africans have been amazing. To do my work with the All Blacks and then see my wife and children – that is a massive blessing.”