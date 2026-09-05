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Springboks 12 All Blacks 12 at halftime in third Test at FNB Stadium – LIVE UPDATES

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

5 September 2026

03:30 pm

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This is the third Test of four, with the series level at 1-1.

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Kurt-Lee Arendse scores a try for the Springboks on Saturday at FNB Stadium. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

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The Springboks and All Blacks clash in the third of four Test matches at FNB Stadium in Joburg on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The All Blacks won the first Test at Ellis Park, while the Boks won the second Test in cape Town last weekend. The fourth Test is next weekend in Baltimore, USA.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus as well as All Blacks coach Dave Rennie have made changes to their teams for this match, though minimal.

A crowd of around 87,000 is expected at FNB Stadium.

Below the teams is The Citizen’s coverage of the match today.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Bench: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Manie Libbok.

ALL BLACKS – 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea (c), 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Peter Lakai, 5 Sam Darry, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 George Bower. Bench: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Fabian Holland, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Josh Moorby.

Springboks v All Blacks – LIVE UPDATES

Updates from the match will appear below. To see latest posts please refresh.

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