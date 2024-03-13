Former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown confident he can improve Boks’ attack

'I’ve always admired the way the Springboks play ... in fact, my favourite player was Henry Honiball.'

New Springboks attack coach Tony Brown is confident that he can 100% improve the offensive game of the back-to-back Rugby World Cup winners.

Brown is one of the exciting new additions to the Springboks coaching staff. The former All Blacks flyhalf comes with a high pedigree, and his arrival is one that has got the approval of many.

With the exciting backline talent that South Africa has and the skill sets and flair they possess, Brown looks the perfect fit to advance the Boks’ attacking game plan.

Brown to add new elements

Brown, who is credited for the enterprising style Japan attacked with in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is looking forward to infusing his philosophy into the Boks’ DNA.

“I believe 100% that I can make a difference to the Springboks’ attack,” Brown said at a Bok coaches press conference on Tuesday.

“If we can be as dominant on attack as in the other areas of our game, and that combined with the quality of players we have and their great commitment, I firmly believe if we get the coaching right, we can continue to be a dominant force.

“Obviously the Boks have their own identity, and their physicality is a huge part of the game. The team also has amazing athletes, with some of the best in the world. So, there are certainly things

I can take from having played in New Zealand and having coached there and in Japan, but that said we’ll never change the DNA of the team. I’d simply like to add a few elements to the way we play the game,” he said.

‘Honiball was my hero’

Brown further revealed he looked up to former Boks flyhalf Henry Honiball during his playing days.

“I’ve always admired the way the Springboks play … in fact, my favourite player was Henry Honiball. It’s a pleasure to watch them and an honour to be part of this group,” Brown said.

The Springboks recently had their first alignment camp at the start of the month where the coaches introduced their plans to 43 players. The next two alignment camps will be hosted between 1 and 3 May, and 22 to 24 May respectively.

Brown said it’s vital for the coaches to get used to the players so they can understand each other.

“The big thing for us at this stage is to get more time with the players and to understand them better, and from there we’ll work out how we want to play going forward,” Brown said.