Former Boks boss Jacques Nienaber reveals coaching plans

The defence specialist has ended speculation he might be on his way back to the Springboks.

Former World Cup winning Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has decided to continue his coaching career with Irish side, Leinster.

Nienaber joined Leinster after the Boks’ World Cup win in France in 2023, after being promoted to head coach of the team following the Boks’ title triumph in Japan four years earlier when he was assistant coach to Rassie Erasmus.

Nienaber has signed on to stay at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season — up to the World Cup.

Tyler Bleyendaal and Robin McBryde have also decided to stay at the club, under the guidance of Leo Cullen.

𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡 ✍️



Robin McBryde, Jacques Nienaber and Tyler Bleyendaal have all signed contract extensions with Leinster until the end of the 2026/27 season! 🔥



"Robin McBryde, Jacques Nienaber and Tyler Bleyendaal have all signed contract extensions with Leinster until the end of the 2026/27 season!" — Leinster Rugby, September 15, 2025

“They have all brought tons of relevant experience and a different perspective to how we do things and I think that’s hugely important for the development of our group, that we hear other voices and other ways of operating, Cullen told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s not just around the senior team as well, you see it with our Academy players and the work that they do visiting the clubs and the schools and giving freely of their time. I’m delighted to have them all on board again.”

There had been speculation that Nienaber, a close friend of Erasmus, might return to the Boks set-up ahead of the 2027 World Cup which takes place in Australia.

Nienaber is a defence specialist, considered one of the best in the game.

Before joining the Bok coaching setup alongside Erasmus in 2018, Nienaber was involved with Munster, with Erasmus, and before that he also helped coach the Stormers and Western Province between 2008 and 2014.