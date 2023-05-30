Former Springbok hooker and his father attacked on farm

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok hooker Lukas van Biljon and his father, Andre, have been the victims of a house invasion and attack on their small-holding in Oranjeville at the weekend.

Lukas, 47, is said to have been stabbed several times, while Andre was shot.

According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, the Van Biljon house was invaded by six men around midnight last Saturday. They threatened to shoot the former Bok hooker’s children, who were tied up, if their father tried to fight back, as they ransacked the house.

Lukas was stabbed and his father, who is in a critical condition in hospital, shot several times.

The Daily Mail reported that two of the attackers had been caught by local community members.

‘Very bad way’

The publication quoted a farmer who knows the Van Biljon family well: “Lukas is a big strong boy but he could do nothing as it was made clear his children would be shot if he put up a fight.

“He was still stabbed several times but it is father Andre who is the worry as he is in intensive care in a very bad way from gunshots.”

The two arrested suspects were due to appear in the Heilbron Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of house robbery and attempted murder.

The former Sharks and Lions hooker played 13 Tests for the Boks between 2001 and 2003.