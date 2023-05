South African rugby fans may well have seen the last of Frans Steyn in a Springbok jersey. This much is clear after the utility back was left out of a Bok squad that is preparing in a camp in Cape Town this week for the international season, which includes the Rugby World Cup in France in September. The Boks’ first Test of the season is just over a month away, in early July, and it is thus also unlikely that Steyn will play a part in the Rugby Championship Tests and World Cup warm-ups. Injured players The veteran back had...

South African rugby fans may well have seen the last of Frans Steyn in a Springbok jersey.

This much is clear after the utility back was left out of a Bok squad that is preparing in a camp in Cape Town this week for the international season, which includes the Rugby World Cup in France in September.

The Boks’ first Test of the season is just over a month away, in early July, and it is thus also unlikely that Steyn will play a part in the Rugby Championship Tests and World Cup warm-ups.

Injured players

The veteran back had surgery on a knee in March and is yet to return to action. It is not known if the injury is the same as the one suffered by Siya Kolisi last month, putting his World Cup participation in doubt as well, but the Bok skipper is still part of the planning camp in Cape Town.

Also invited to the camp are Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse and Thomas du Toit, all injured players, too, so why not Steyn — if he is in the plans for the World Cup?

According to reports at the weekend coach Jacques Nienaber told a press conference that the 36-year-old Steyn was not ready (to play).

The problem is that even if Steyn were to recover in the coming weeks and months, he’d have almost no opportunity to play and prove his readiness to go to France. The Currie Cup concludes in a months’ time and the Cheetahs don’t play in the URC.

Damian Willemse

Also, Steyn battled to impress for the Boks when he did play occasionally last season, and there are more than enough players for Nienaber to consider as Steyn’s World Cup “replacement”.

Damian Willlemse is possibly the “new” Steyn as he can also play 10, 12 and 15 and is sure to be part of Nienaber’s first-choice World Cup match-day squad.

Sadly, it seems Steyn’s Bok days are over. In fact, the time has probably come for the former Grey boy to make a call on his Cheetahs future as well.

But, if this is it, what a career it has been for the two-time World Cup winner and Springbok great.