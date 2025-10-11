Springbok bolstered Sharks ready to go toe to toe with Leinster

The Sharks have welcomed back four Springboks into their match 23 for their clash against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

A Springbok bolstered Sharks team is ready to go toe to toe with United Rugby Championship (URC) defending champs Leinster in a blockbuster clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night (kick-off 6:30pm).

Four Boks fresh off their Rugby Championship triumph slot straight into the match 23, with wings Ethan Hooker and Makazole Mapimpi starting, while hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Vincent Koch will provide an impact off the bench.

It is the perfect boost for the Sharks as they come up against a wounded Leinster, who lost their first two games in SA with an understrength team, and will themselves be welcoming a number of internationals back with the return of their British and Irish Lions stars.

Sharks coach John Plumtree said it was good to have some reinforcements for their final tour game, especially after losing to Glasgow Warriors and drawing with Dragons in their opening two matches, before they head back to SA for two home games ahead of the international break.

With the aerial battle expected to be a fierce one, Plumtree added that having a back three that are strong in the air was a must if they are to challenge the Irish giants.

“They are massively important. Having Hooks and Mapimps back is good. They are good in the air as well. The modern game isn’t just about set-piece dominance, the kicking game is like another set piece,” explained Plumtree

“Often the team that wins that aerial battle wins the game because you can deconstruct defences and create danger on attack. They are both really good in the air, as is Edwill (van der Merwe, playing at fullback), so we’re happy with that combination.”

Ethan Hooker

Hooker has been earmarked as a future Bok centre, but has been playing on the wing for the national team, played extensively there last season for the Sharks, and will continue that role for most of this season it seems, with Plumtree admitting he will move back into midfield at some point.

“I think over time we’ll see him move back into midfield. We’ve seen that with a lot of quality players in South Africa. Frans Steyn is one example. He started on the wing, then moved to midfield and even played 10,” explained Plumtree.

“As Ethan gets more confident at this level and develops his skill set, playing at centre will be an option for us. He’s got all the attributes to be a real quality midfielder and I know that’s where he wants to be.”

Following Saturday’s match the Sharks return home where they will face two crucial, likely must win games, to get their season going ahead of the November internationals.