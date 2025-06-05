Bulls v Sharks: A forward battle for the ages

A mouthwatering set piece battle is set to be waged by the Bulls and Sharks in their URC semifinal at Loftus on Saturday evening.

The Sharks are in action at home in the URC quarter-finals this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

An epic forward battle is on the cards when the Bulls and Sharks collide in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening.

The Bulls have arguably got the most impressive pack in the URC, and have dominated all before them, fronted by prop Wilco Louw, who is up for the SA URC Player of the Season award.

The Sharks are headed by a World Cup winning Springbok front row, in Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, and put in a dominant showing against Munster over the past weekend.

Set piece battle

It is thus set up to be an incredible set piece battle, and the team that emerges on top would put themselves in the driving seat to make it to the URC final.

“It is going to be an important part of the game for both teams, and whoever dominates that might get the upper hand,” admitted Sharks loose forward Siya Kolisi in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“Lineouts as well and mauling, all of that stuff, we know how important it is. Sometimes that helps you gain territory or a penalty for three points.

“It is going to be a big part of the game. We know how good they are, and we have also been good in the scrums. So it is all about who is going to pitch up on the day.”

The Sharks have had the wood over the Bulls this season, triumphing 20-17 in Durban, and stunning the hosts 29-19 on the Highveld, and they will be fired up to try and make it a three-peat.

But the Bulls have been in top form down the back end of the URC and Kolisi is well aware of the difficult challenge that awaits the Sharks.

Confident Sharks

“We are confident but we are also aware of what the Bulls have done since we last played them. They have won (a lot of games) and that’s why they finished second on the log,” cautioned Kolisi.

“So it is going to be hard going up to Loftus. They have shown over the last couple of games what they are capable of. Our focus is to solely be on us this weekend.

“Last weekend’s game (against Munster) was really tough and went to the 100th minute. There is so much that we can iron up on. There were a lot of good things, but a lot that we need to work on as a group. So the focus is just on controlling what we can control this week.”

Covid times

The last time the two sides met in a URC knockout was in the first season of the URC, which was held with Covid restrictions still in place, so a reduced crowd of just over 22,000 showed up to watch the Bulls edge a humdinger 30-27 after the fulltime hooter.

This time, however, a sold out crowd of over 50,000 is expected for the game, and Kolisi said that the players were thoroughly looking forward to the occasion.

“That was tough (losing the quarterfinal). But it is going to be exciting having a full stadium [this time]. That’s what you dream about when you’re young, playing in an arena like that. And Loftus is such a big stadium. There is so much history there, and it’s such a successful union,” said Kolisi.

“We know the passion of the people there and hopefully we will see some black jerseys in the crowd as well. So we are very excited for that experience.”