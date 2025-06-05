Bulls expect ‘nothing less than a massive grind’ against Sharks, says captain Nortjé

Bulls leader Ruan Nortje says his team will have to stay sharp after seeing first-hand how the Sharks capitalise on errors.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé believes his side cannot afford lapses in concentration like those in their previous meeting when they host the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 6.15pm).

The Sharks have beaten the Bulls twice in the URC this season (20–17 in Durban in December and 29–19 at Loftus in February). There was one mistake during that home defeat three months ago that Nortjé recalled with disdain, though he admitted the Pretoria side have been guilty of switching off at times to let teams back in throughout the season.

Still, they finished second in the league phase with 14 wins from 18 matches – meaning half their defeats came against the Sharks.

Bulls can’t switch off

“First of all, they [the Sharks] are a quality side. They grind out games. They always tend to find a way and that is a special thing to have in a team,” Nortjé said.

“I think for us it is about small lapses or moments where we lose our concentration and we give away silly points. Missed tackles here and there, especially like that game at Loftus where we did not receive that contestable kick and the Sharks fielded that, two missed tackles later, and Jurenzo Julius made a break and scored an awesome try with Jordan [Hendrikse].

“It’s such small margins that the Sharks always tend to make something out of. So we will have to be very sharp on the weekend.”

The Bulls captain said they would have to be switched on from the first minute against the Sharks. He referred to wing Sebastian de Klerk’s miscued charge down against Edinburgh in the quarter-final. The mistake saw him sent off with a yellow card, providing Edinburgh with a 22m entry and allowing them to score an overlap try two minutes later.

“This weekend it will be very important we don’t get any of those 20, 10-minute absences in the game. For minutes one to 80, it is going to be very important for us to be mentally in the right space. It’s just going to be a massive grind, I would say. Nothing less than a massive grind.”

Nortje praises Sharks experience and grit

Nortje praised the Sharks for the grit they showed throughout their 100-minute quarter-final against Munster, which ended in a penalty shootout.

“All around the park they have amazing players. There are guys who have been around the block, guys you know will be there until the last minute. They’ve been there and done that. Mentally, they are an extremely strong team so we know that is going to be a massive battle.”