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Four things to look out for when the Springboks and Wales clash in Durban

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

17 July 2026

10:49 am

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There will be plenty of interest in the four uncapped players named in Rassie Erasmus' Springbok side.

Springbok rugby players with Rassie Erasmus

Debutant Springbok rugby players with captain and coach, from left to right are Carlu Sadie, Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), Vusi Moyo, Rassie Erasmus (coach), Jaco Williams and Ruben van Heerden. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

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The Springboks and Wales meet in a round three Nations Championship match in Durban on Saturday, with kick off at 5.40pm.

It is the 45th meeting between the teams.

Here then are four things to keep an eye on at Kings Park.

Bok debutants

There will be four uncapped South Africans in action.

Flyhalf Vusi Moyo is just 21 and has hardly played a game at senior level, having been a star of the Junior Boks. He’ll have plenty of attention on him. So, too, will it be the case with wing Jaco Williams, also from last year’s Junior Boks side.

Then there are the two well-travelled men who’ll finally make their debuts – prop Carlu Sadie and lock Ruben van Heerden.

All four men have a great chance to make their coaches put right ticks behind their names.

Defence

In three matches so far this season, in the non-Test against the Barbarians and Tests against England and Scotland, the Boks have scored a total of 25 tries which shows their willingness, and ability, to play attacking rugby.

But they’ve also conceded 11 tries … four against the Barbarians, three against England and four against Scotland.

The Boks will especially be aware of the big holes Scotland found in the backline at Loftus last weekend, and will want to make sure Wales don’t penetrate as easily in this match.

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Players on squad fringes

With this the last match of the Nations Championship Tests this July, coach Rassie Erasmus will finalise a squad afterwards to take on Argentina in a warm-up before turning his attention to the four Tests against New Zealand in the Greatest Rivalry series.

It is thus a last chance for some players, who’ve only played a few times for the Boks, or who’ve been recalled after a long absence, to impress and get into the mix for the All Blacks Tests.

Here we think of Paul de Villiers (two Tests), Cobus Wiese (three), Andre-Hugo Venter (one), Ben-Jason Dixon (nine), and Herschel Jantjies (24, but back after three years out).

Wales performance

Not too many South Africans will be bothered by the standard of play that Wales produce, but it will nevertheless be interesting to see if they have really made progress since the Boks last played against them, in November last year. On that occasion the Boks won 73-0.

Coach Steve Tandy’s team didn’t win a game in this year’s Six Nations, finishing last on the log, and in the Nations Championship so far this month have beaten Fiji, but lost to Argentina.

How will they go in Durban, against a Bok team that is properly firing at the moment?

Read more on these topics

Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Wales rugby team

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