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Wales coach Tandy changes things up for Boks clash

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

16 July 2026

10:14 am

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There are a number of changes to the side that went down to Argentina last weekend.

Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit is back in the Wales team to take on the Boks in Durban. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

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Wales boss Steve Tandy has made six changes to his starting team from last week for Saturday’s Nations Championship Test against the Springboks in Durban.

The Boks go into the game on th4e back of wins against England and Scotland, while Wales beat Fiji, but lost to Argentina last weekend.

Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Dan Edwards, Ben Thomas, Max Llewellyn and Louis Rees-Zammit are all brought into the team to start, while Tandy has opted for a six-two split on the bench.

Hooker and captain Dewi Lake has been passed fit after struggling with a groin problem this week.

The Boks, meanwhile, have also made a string of changes to their team, handing four men debuts on Saturday.

“We’ve made some changes to the starting 15,” said Tandy when he announced his team on Thursday.

“Some boys deserve an opportunity and it’s a chance to freshen up the team.

“South Africa are world champions. They have loads of depth. For us, it’s about putting our game out there. We want to see a real physical edge.

“We’re going up against probably the most physical team in the world. So we know we’re going to have to really step up the physicality. It’s a great opportunity to test ourselves against the best team in the world.”

Wales team: Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams, Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, Alex Mann, Adam Beard, Teddy Williams, Dillon Lewis, Dewi Lake (capt), Rhys Carre. Bench: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Ben Warren, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, James Botham, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins

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Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Wales rugby team

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