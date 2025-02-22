France look to get Six Nations bid back on track against Italy

"They get bodies around the ball. That caused us huge problems in Lille and causes problems for all their opponents."

France’s coach Fabien Galthie gives a press conference to announce the 23 players of the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and France, in Rome on February 21, 2025. Picture: by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

France take on Italy in Rome on Sunday trying to stay in touch with Ireland ahead of a crunch clash in Dublin next month which could decide the destination of the Six Nations.

Les Bleus trail unbeaten Ireland, who face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, by four points ahead of this weekend’s matches after a hugely frustrating defeat at Twickenham a fortnight ago ended their Grand Slam hopes.

And head coach Fabien Galthie has made some bold choices for the trip to the Italian capital, with Thomas Ramos moved to number 10 to partner star man Antoine Dupont in the half-back positions and seven forwards selected as replacements.

And Theo Attissogbe starts on the wing in place of Bordeaux’s Damian Penaud who will have to wait for his record-equalling 38th try for France after being dropped following a poor display against England.

Galthie told reporters on Friday that “to play in this team, you have to perform well”, and he is wary of underestimating Italy against whom the French drew 13-13 last year only because Paolo Garbisi struck the post with last-gasp penalty.

Under Gonzalo Quesada Italy have won three of seven Six Nations matches and that tally would have been even better if last season’s thrilling contest in Lille hadn’t finished all-square.

“Since Gonzalo’s arrival Italy have been a very combative team which fights for every ball in attack and defence,” Galthie said.

Italy’s ‘opportunity’

Italy beat Wales in awful conditions a fortnight ago, showcasing a new level of pragmatism and boosting their chances of avoiding the wooden spoon for the second year in a row.

But Quesada wants improved Italy to aim higher than simply avoid humiliation and questions about their place in the tournament, as their first two matches against Scotland and Wales showed again that they can compete with bigger rugby nations.

“The challenge is not to say to ourselves ‘OK, we’ve beaten Wales, we’ve done the bare minimum so everything else is a bonus’,” said Quesada.

“I don’t think like that, I know that we’re going to play three teams who are better than us, who have something extra compared to us, but that doesn’t mean that we’re playing with no pressure, that logic dictates that we won’t win.

“I don’t want them to feel more free in a way that points towards mediocrity… but free in the knowledge that now we have an opportunity to play our best rugby.”

Sunday’s match will also be a chance to honour Azzurri great Sergio Parisse, the only Italian player to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Parisse, who played 142 times for Italy between 2002 and 2019, will walk out onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch one more time in front of two sets of fans who will have warm memories of his career.

As well as being Italy’s most-capped player Parisse, 41, also played the majority of his club career with Stade Francais and Toulon, winning the European Challenge Cup with both clubs, in 2017 and 2023.