Frans Steyn retires from rugby: A career in pictures

Two-time World Cup winning back Frans Steyn has retired from rugby after suffering a serious knee injury earlier this year.
Steyn made the announcement late Tuesday. The now 36-year-old most recently played for the Cheetahs and earlier in his career ran out for the Sharks in South Africa.
He also played for Montpellier and Racing Metro in France and Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.
Steyn, who grew up in the eastern Free State and matriculated at Grey College, played 76 Tests for the Springboks in an international career that started at the age of 19 in 2006 and ended in 2022.
Steyn won two World Cups, in 2007 and 2019, and he also bagged a series win against the British and Irish Lions, he won two Rugby Championships, two Currie Cups and the Challenge Cup.
Here is a selection of pictures from Steyn’s career.
2005 — Playing for the SA U19 team
2006 — Springbok debut against Ireland in Dublin
2007 — World Cup victory
2009 — Lions series win
2011 — At the World Cup in New Zealand
2013 — In action for the Sharks
2016 — In action for Montpellier
2019 — World Cup in Japan
2021 — Playing for the Cheetahs