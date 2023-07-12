Frans Steyn retires from rugby: A career in pictures

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Two-time World Cup winning back Frans Steyn has retired from rugby after suffering a serious knee injury earlier this year.

Steyn made the announcement late Tuesday. The now 36-year-old most recently played for the Cheetahs and earlier in his career ran out for the Sharks in South Africa.

Frans Steyn has called time on his career. What a career it has been. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ClnRUVyYLz— Jacques vdWesthuyzen (@jacq_west) July 11, 2023

He also played for Montpellier and Racing Metro in France and Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

Steyn, who grew up in the eastern Free State and matriculated at Grey College, played 76 Tests for the Springboks in an international career that started at the age of 19 in 2006 and ended in 2022.

Steyn won two World Cups, in 2007 and 2019, and he also bagged a series win against the British and Irish Lions, he won two Rugby Championships, two Currie Cups and the Challenge Cup.

Here is a selection of pictures from Steyn’s career.

2005 — Playing for the SA U19 team

Francois Steyn is tackled during the IRB (World Rugby) U19 World Championship final against New Zealand at Absa Stadium in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images

2006 — Springbok debut against Ireland in Dublin

New Bok caps Bevin Fortuin, Francois Steyn and Jaco Pretorius ahead of the Test against Ireland in Dublin in 2006. Steyn played on the wing. Picture: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2007 — World Cup victory

With fellow 2007 World Cup winners Danie Rossouw and Percy Montgomery in Paris, after the win against England. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

2009 — Lions series win

With Bok legends Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha after the Boks’ second Test win against the British and Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld on June 27, 2009. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2011 — At the World Cup in New Zealand

Steyn in action during the 2011 Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Fiji at Wellington Regional Stadium on September 17, 2011 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2013 — In action for the Sharks

Steyn played most of his provincial rugby in South Africa for the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2016 — In action for Montpellier

Steyn played for Racing Metro and Montpellier, above, in the Top 14 for many years. Picture: Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

2019 — World Cup in Japan

Steyn with the Webb Ellis Cup after the Rugby World Cup 2019 final win against England at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2021 — Playing for the Cheetahs