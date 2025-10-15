OPINION: Stormers already flying … and they’re only going to get better

The Stormers are flying high in the URC, but can still get even better as the season progresses.

The Stormers are styling after a flying start to their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign. They are sitting pretty at the top of the log despite not being at their best.

The Cape side are one of just three unbeaten teams left in the competition after three rounds, along with Munster, who are level on points with them, but well behind on points difference, and Ulster, who have played a game less due to a match being postponed because of a storm.

Two of the Stormers’ wins have come with bonus points, while none has been close, with their 26-10 victory over Ospreys in Cape Town the hardest they have had to work in the competition so far.

A 35-0 thrashing of Irish giants Leinster at home and a 34-0 hammering of Scarlets on the road would usually indicate a team in top form. But the scary thing for opposition teams is that the Stormers are yet to fully hit their straps in the competition, and could get even better.

Season opener

In their opening season win against defending champions, Leinster, the Stormers made plenty of mistakes in an error-strewn first half, before a second half blow out saw them power away.

Ospreys was a similar story, with their Welsh bogey team scoring early and leading 10-8 at the break, before another second half show sealed the deal.

The Stormers have been a poor touring team in the URC to date, and they admitted that they were desperate to make their current one the best in their history, and key to that was a good tour start against Scarlets.

And that they have now done, with a decent performance, though they still made numerous errors and it took them some time to get going and find their best form in the match.

So, despite things looking great, the Stormers still have plenty of room for improvement, and that is a wonderful position to be in so early in the season. They’ll look to continue their winning ways against Zebre and Benetton, in Italy, in the coming weeks.