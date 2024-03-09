George urges England to ‘defend our home’ against Ireland in Six Nations

England and Ireland will clash at Twickenham on Saturday and a bonus-point victory for Ireland will see them retain their Six Nations title. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Jamie George has said his side “will defend our home like every Englishman would” against Ireland in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

Reigning champions Ireland arrive at ‘headquarters’ bidding for a fifth straight win over England and knowing a bonus-point victory will ensure they retain the Six Nations title with a game to spare.

Ireland are also aiming to become the first team in the men’s Six Nations era to complete back-to-back Grand Slams — a feat last achieved by France in the 1997 and 1998 Five Nations.

An Ireland side coached by former England international Andy Farrell will kick-off as overwhelming favourites against a home team still smarting from a 30-21 defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh last time out.

‘Fortress Twickenham’

England captain George, however, is determined the old phrase ‘Fortress Twickenham’ has renewed substance, with the Saracens hooker saying: “We believe that we’re going to win. We don’t want anyone, any opposition, to come to Twickenham and have an easy ride.

“We have respect for them. I can’t emphasise enough how much respect we have for Andy Farrell and (Ireland captain) Peter O’Mahony’s team. They’ve got brilliant players across the board.

“But this is England. This is Twickenham. This is home. And we’re going to defend our home, like every Englishman would. Ireland have got to come and get the result here.

“And we’re a team that’s hurting off the back of the Scotland result, hugely motivated and hugely excited about the potential of where we can go. It’s about time we put that out in the field.”

Ireland have compiled an outstanding run in the past two years, winning 23 out of 25 Tests and losing only to France and New Zealand, with their most recent reverse an agonising World Cup quarter-final defeat by the All Blacks at the Stade de France in October.

‘Positive signs’

England coach Steve Borthwick, however, has labelled Ireland the best team in the world on current form, even though it was South Africa who retained the Webb Ellis Trophy last year.

But with England having pushed the Springboks all the way in a dramatic 16-15 semi-final loss, George believes they can upset the odds against Ireland — although he is uncomfortable with his side being described as “underdogs” when they are at home.

“I think historically it has worked well for us,” he said.

“If you look at the World Cup just gone, no one gave us a chance against Argentina, no one gave us a chance against South Africa.

“I know the South Africa result did not go the way we wanted it to but the sort of performance showed the sort of team that we wanted to be.

“Fundamentally we don’t want to go in with an underdog title ever when we’re playing at Twickenham.”

The 33-year-old front-row added: “If we get our things right then we are going to come out on the positive end of the result.

“That is genuinely what I believe and I have seen some positive signs this week that we are going to be going in the right direction.”