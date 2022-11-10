Goosen excited to front up against Munster with SA A youngsters

Ross Roche

Johan Goosen is looking forward to taking on Munster with a relatively young and exciting backline when the South African A team battles it out in their midweek match in Cork on Thursday night (kick-off (9:30pm).

The SA A team is filled with some of the most thrilling youngsters currently coming through the SA club system at the moment, as well as experienced players who are on the cusp of selection for the senior Bok team and will thus be looking to impress.

The team will thus be eager to put in a big performance against Munster, to build up to their clash against Bristol next week, and they will be looking to a backline led by Goosen, stacked with x-factor players, to produce the goods.

“There is so much excitement in the camp. There are a lot of young guys in the mix and I am excited to play with them. With Henco van Wyk at outside centre, (Suleiman) Hartzenberg and (Leolin) Zas on the wings, and (Aphelele) Fassi at fullback it makes for an exciting group of outside backs,” said Goosen.

“I’ve obviously got my big mate at 12 (Cornal Hendricks). So it’s a bunch of great guys around me with a lot of talent. It’s going to be a big match for Munster and for us.

“If we can stick together, I think the first 10-20 minutes will be tough, and if we can stay in the fight then we can see those young guys express themselves in the last 20 minutes and just enjoy it.”

Big showing

Goosen himself will be eager to put in a big showing, after he was overlooked for Bok selection due to his lack of game time for the Bulls this season and a bit of an underwhelming start since returning from a long term injury.

He is however very grateful for the opportunity that has been given to him and is just happy to put on the colours of the green and gold once again.

“From playing U18 SA schools all the way up to the Boks, just playing for this badge is always an honour. It’s a great passion of mine, so wherever I play, no matter what team, to play for this badge is special and hopefully we can have a good game on Thursday,” admitted Goosen.

“I think the biggest thing is to really appreciate playing for the Boks. So if I can leave a message for the younger guys it would be to enjoy this moment. It’s a big honour to play for any national team, so appreciate it and give it your all.”