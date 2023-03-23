Gqoboka to lead new-look Bulls in Currie Cup clash with Cheetahs

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Two Springboks will run out for a desperate Bulls team in their round three Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday (5pm).

The Bulls are searching for their first win in the competition, having been beaten by the Pumas and Western province in rounds one and two, at home at Loftus Versfeld.

The Cheetahs meanwhile have got their campaign off to the perfect start, with wins against Griquas and the Griffons.

The Bulls will be led by Bok prop Lizo Gqoboka, while Lionel Mapoe, also a Bok, will play in midfield alongside his former Lions team-mate Wandisile Simelane.

Rising rookies

Other notable selections are in the second and front rows where Jacques du Plessis and Jan-Hendrik Wessels will feature.

Veteran prop Jacques van Rooyen, also a former Lions man, will sit on the bench.

While there are some experienced players in the side picked by Edgar Marutlulle, there are also a number of young men in the squad, among them wing Quewin Nortje, scrumhalf Keagan Johannes, loose-forward Mihlali Mosi and lock Reinhardt Ludwig.

Fullback Franco Knoetze and outside back Adriaan Joubert will make their debuts for the Bulls this weekend.

Johannes said there was a lot of positive energy in the Bulls camp.

“There’s another chance for us to show people we are capable of winning games,” said Johannes.

“The Cheetahs are a great team, they’re well-balanced and their strength is their kicking.

“Some of the youngsters have brought some energy into the squad, but the more experienced guys in the squad also give the younger guys confidence and self-belief.”

‘Balanced side’

Johannes’ direct opponent on Friday will be veteran No 9 Ruan Pineaar.

“It’s a great privilege to be playing against a player of his calibre,” said Johannes.

Marutlulle said: “We have gone with a balanced side in terms of experience and youth, giving players an opportunity and giving ourselves the best possible combination to get the result.

“We have also opted to rest some senior players because player management and welfare is important in such a long season as the one ahead.”

There are two other Currie Cup games on Friday. The Lions welcome the Griffons at 3pm, while the Pumas entertain Griquas at 7pm.

On Sunday, in the final match of round three, the Sharks and Western Province clash in Durban, at 2pm.

Bulls: Franco Knoetze, Quewin Nortje, Wandisile Simelane, Lionel Mapoe, Kabelo Mokoena, Chris Smit, Keagan Johannes, Muller Uys, Mihlali Mosi, Cameron Hanekom, Reinhardt Ludwig, Jacques du Plessis, Robert Hunt, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Lizo Gqoboka (capt). Bench: Joe van Zyl, Jacques van Rooyen, Sebastian Lombard, Juan van der Westhuizen, Phumzile Maqondwana, Bernard van der Linde, Adriaan Joubert, Juan Mostert