Fantastic Friday in Currie Cup with three big clashes

The Currie Cup is set for a fantastic Friday as three games are battled out with the Lions hosting the Griffons, the Cheetahs taking on the Bulls and the Pumas welcoming the Griquas in a stacked schedule.

The defending champion Pumas will face last season’s runners-up the Griquas in what should be a cracking encounter at the Mbombela Stadium (kick-off 7pm).

It is the first time the two sides are facing each other since the Pumas stunned the home crowd at Griqua Park by winning the final 26-19 in June last year, which should make it a spicy encounter as the Griquas come for revenge.

The Pumas have enjoyed a top start to the season with a 63-15 smashing of the Bulls at Loftus, before being pushed at home by the Lions to emerge with a 34-27 win, and they will be confident of continuing their good form against the Griquas.

The Griquas were beaten heavily by the Cheetahs in their Currie Cup opener, but showed superb character to fightback against the Sharks and clinch a 48-42 win and they will hope to build on that result against the Pumas.

The Cheetahs host the Bulls at the Toyota Stadium (kick-off 5pm) in an important match-up for both sides.

Make amends

Last season the Cheetahs topped the Currie Cup log, with the Bulls second, but both teams lost their home semifinals and they will want to make amends.

The Cheetahs are again the competition pace setters with two big wins, 42-19 over the Griquas and 52-12 over the Griffons, to lead the log early in the season and they will want to stamp their authority against the Bulls.

The Bulls have lost both of their games so far, going down heavily against the Pumas and being edged by Western Province, and they will be desperate to bounce back.

Early season strugglers the Lions and Griffons will both be targeting a win in their clash at Ellis Park (kick-off 3pm).

The Lions have been competitive in both their games so far, going down 44-28 against Western Province and 34-27 against the Pumas, so will be targeting the Griffons game to get their campaign on track.

The newly promoted Griffons have struggled in their first campaign back in the premier division so far, losing to the Sharks 32-16 and then receiving a 52-12 hiding from the Cheetahs, but they will be keen to put in a big effort against a fellow early season struggler.