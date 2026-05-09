Junior Boks secure U20 Rugby Championship after Junior All Blacks draw

The Junior Springboks clinched their first U20 Rugby Championship title by unseating double defending champs the Junior All Blacks.

The Junior Springboks and Junior All Blacks battled out an absorbing 29-all draw in their final U20 Rugby Championship clash, that ended with the hosts sealing the title at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday evening.

After Argentina U20s lost a thriller 32-30 against Australia U20s earlier in the day, the Junior All Blacks needed a bonus point win, while not allowing a losing bonus point, to snatch the title from under their noses.

But the Junior Boks ensured they would claim a first championship trophy at the third time of asking, when they registered their fourth try bonus point early in the second half, but having led 29-15 at that stage, they will be slightly disappointed they couldn’t see out a win and tournament clean sweep.

Early action

In the match got themselves on the board early with a penalty from flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed, but the Junior All Blacks hit back from the kick off, earning a penalty, kicking to the corner and securing the lineout before rumbling a maul over for prop Dane Johnston to dot down.

The fast start to the game continued as the Junior Boks then went back in front, as they attacked in the opposition half, outside centre Samuel Badenhorst made the break and passed to fullback Akahluwa Bokwana to go over for the unconverted score and 8-5 lead after 10 minutes.

Five minutes later the Junior All Blacks were back ahead, taking advantage of the ball coming out the scrum on their side and attacking, with a grubber through picked up by wing Oliver Guerin to score.

In the 22nd minute the Junior All Blacks were in again, setting up a lineout deep in the hosts 22m and powering a maul over for flank Caleb Woodley to dot down this time, for a third straight unconverted score leaving them 15-8 up.

In the 29th minute the Junior Boks responded with a maul of their own, after kicking a penalty to the corner and forcing their way over for prop Rambo Kubheka to score, with Ahmed’s conversion drawing the scores level.

The Junior Boks then had a try overturned after an infringement at a ruck, and lost star inside centre Ethan Adams to a knee injury.

But they shook that off to hit the front in the 37th minute, when on attack deep in the Junior All Blacks 22m, replacement back Vusi Moyo sent a perfect chip to Bokwana to catch and dive over for his second, with the conversion making it 22-15 at halftime.

Title secured

The Junior Boks secured the title with the bonus point fourth try straight from the restart, attacking from their own 22m, and getting into the Junior All Blacks 22m, where Badenhorst received the ball with a huge hole in front of him and went in untouched.

The Junior All Blacks finally responded in the 47th minute, flank Finn McLeod forcing his way over from close range, with flyhalf Mika Muliaina slotting the conversion to make it 29-22.

For the next 25 minutes the game became a massive arm wrestle, with neither side able to gain the upper hand, and in the 70th minute the Junior All Blacks suffered a blow when outside centre Siale Pahulu was red carded for a head contact in a tackle.

But despite being down a man with time ticking down, the visitors worked their way into the Junior Boks 22m, and on attack with an overlap, wing Jack Benade made a deliberate knock on with a probable try set to be scored, which saw him yellow carded and a penalty try awarded.

The final few minutes then saw neither side come close to a winner, before Moyo booted the ball out after the hooter sounded.

Scorers

Junior Springboks: Tries – Akahluwa Bokwana (2), Rambo Kubheka, Samuel Badenhorst; Conversions – Yaqeen Ahmed (3); Penalty – Ahmed

Junior All Blacks: Tries – Dane Johnston, Oliver Guerin, Caleb Woodley, Finn McLeod, Penalty Try; Conversion – Mika Muliaina