Pead gets first start for Lions as Ntlabakanye, Krappie miss out

Another Junior Springbok, Batho Hlekani, also receives a start after his man-of-the-match performance against Lyon.

Junior Springbok scrumhalf, and World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 player of the tournament, Haashim Pead has earned his first start for the Lions, in their final Challenge Cup pool match against USA Perpignan at Stade Aime Giral.

Springboks Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Morné van den Berg miss out on the match 23, however.

The teams clash in Perpignan at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Strong Lions team

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said they are preparing for a “massive and physical” French side.

He opted for power and pace in his match 23, with the aim to physically dominate Perpignan.

Second-row bruiser Etienne Oosthuizen, who himself had a stint in France with Lyon, returns to the fold to provide go-forward grunt in partnership with Reinhard Nothnagel. Loose forward sensation Batho Hlekani gets the starting nod after his man-of-the-match debut performance against Lyon last Saturday.

In the Lions’ backline, Pead starts at halfback, with explosive centre Henco van Wyk occupying the inside centre position. Also back is winger Eduan Keyter.

“We have an opportunity this weekend to stay in the competition. A result against Perpignan is a great opportunity. We don’t want to leave it to other teams and points difference. We want to get into the round of 16,” Van Rooyen added.

Lions starting XV: Quan Horn, Eduan Keyter, Erich Cronje, Henco van Wyk, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Haashim Pead, Francke Horn, Batho Hlekani, Renzo du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Etienne Oosthuizen, RF Schoeman, Morné Brandon, Eddie Davids.

Replacements: Franco Marais, SJ Kotze, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruben Schoeman, Darrien Landsberg, Siba Mahashe, Nico Steyn, Bronson Mills.