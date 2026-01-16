Cheetahs keep same team for final Challenge Cup match

The team that was selected for the cancelled match against Ulster will face Racing 92 in Paris.

Coach Frans Steyn made no changes for his team’s final match of the Challenge Cup, coming against Racing 92 at the iconic Paris La Défense Arena.

The 7.30pm Sunday clash will be the Cheetahs’ final game of the competition. They had lost their previous two matches, and last weekend’s cancelled clash against Ulster in the Netherlands was awarded as a bonus-point win to the visitors due to competition regulations.

The Free Staters face a formidable challenge against the hosts, who, despite sitting near the lower reaches of the Top 14 standings, have recorded seven wins from 14 matches and remain unbeaten at home this season. Racing 92 will be determined to protect that record in Paris.

Cheetahs coach backs his players

Steyn said they wish to finish the competition on a high.

“We really gave ourselves a shot at still qualifying before the Ulster game,” he said. “For all of us, we want to go out with a proper performance. If it is a win, it’s a win, and if it’s a loss, it’s a loss. We’re going to go out swinging and playing our style of rugby.”

As a former player, Steyn said, “I know Racing – if they pitch on the day, then it will be difficult, but I have confidence in the guys that they will be up for it.”

The team that was selected for the game against Ulster will face Racing 92.

A couple of changes were made from round two: Dux Manyama will start, with Cameron Dawson providing cover on the bench. Sisonke Vumazonke replaces the injured Pierre Uys (face fracture), and Jaco van der Walt returns as flyhalf after a hamstring injury.

The centres are Zander du Plessis and De-an Ackermann. Munier Hartzenberg will be wearing the number 14 jersey with James Verity-Amm on fullback.

Cheetahs starting XV

Dux Manyama Louis van der Westhuizen (c) Aranos Coetzee Carl Wegner Curtley Thomas Daniel Maartens Sisonke Vumazonke Gideon van der Merwe Marco Jansen van Vuren Jaco van der Walt Prince Nkabinde Zander du Plessis De-an Ackermann Munier Hartzenberg James Verity-Amm

Replacements

Marko Janse van Rensburg Cameron Dawson Frankie Dos Reis Pieter Jansen van Vuren Arno van der Merwe Neels Volschenk Rewan Kruger Michael Annies

Injuries: Victor Sekekete and Pierre Uys (facial fractures) and Juan Venter (shoulder).