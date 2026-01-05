OPINION: Pead deserves more game time, but not at Krappie’s expense

The Junior Springbok star's first URC try has fans wondering why he is not given more opportunities.

Haashim Pead’s first URC try for the Lions quite rightly brought up questions around his opportunities, or lack thereof, in the post-match press conference with coach Ivan van Rooyen.

The Junior Springbok sensation has played third fiddle to Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and former Junior Bok Nico Steyn in his first professional season, despite an incredible display of his potential at the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2025.

The 20-year-old was named player of the tournament after scoring six tries and creating four assists. In the pool stages, he racked up 232m from 15 carries to surpass Antoine Dupont’s record.

His blistering pace and keen rugby brain won the hearts of many fans. Rassie Erasmus even awarded him with a spot in a two-week Springbok training camp while double World Cup winner Faf de Klerk was omitted.

Still, the scrumhalf has played exclusively from the bench in his few opportunities for the Lions. Pead scored in his Currie Cup debut in August, and on Saturday won the game for the Lions with a try in the corner from a pick-and-go after the hooter sounded.

Give Pead more opportunities

The 23-22 win over the Sharks in Durban is huge for the Lions, who lead the United Rugby Championship SA shield race. Pead replaced Van den Berg in the 65th minute after the Bok nine had an excellent performance, and perhaps could have been the one to score from a pick-and-go if he had stayed on.

Van den Berg was excellent for the Springboks this past season. He scored five tries in as many appearances, his ability to snipe often giving him an edge in selection.

Van den Berg, AKA ‘Krappie’, is crucial to the Lions’ success, while Nico Steyn has been good if not exceptional.

Many fans want Pead to get more game time, and Steyn is the only player who could justifiably lose out.

“Haash is a special player, we’ve been working hard with him in quickness, in game plan,” Van Rooyen said after the game.

“We are as excited about him as everyone is.” I hope that means we’ll see the youngster given more opportunities to develop his game.