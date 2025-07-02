‘We haven’t unlocked our attacking potential yet,’ says Boks’ Handre Pollard

The Springboks are becoming a more dangerous attacking side as they continue to evolve, according to flyhalf Handre Pollard.

Experienced double World Cup winning flyhalf Handre Pollard believes the Springboks’ attack is on an upward trajectory, but that they haven’t reached their full potential yet, as they prepare to take on Italy in the first of two Tests at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks opened their 2025 international season with an impressive 54-7 win over an experienced Barbarians team in Cape Town over the past weekend, running in eight tries despite very wet and rainy conditions throughout the game.

Despite that effort on attack it seems the Boks want to take another step up, starting with Italy in Pretoria, and Pollard explained that the team has been slowly evolving on attack, and would continue to get better as time goes on.

“I think for a few years defence was overpowering the game a little bit, and guys had to get creative on attack. But you can see now that we are attacking a lot better, scoring a lot more points and making it tougher for (opposition) defences,” said Pollard.

“So we are really enjoying this (shift in mindset) as players. Every team has their own way of doing it. We trust the system that we have, and we think it’s the best thing for us as a team. But it’s a good thing. I am sure the supporters enjoy it as well.”

Tony Brown

Bok attack coach, New Zealander Tony Brown, is now into his second year with the team, and he is making a massive difference to their attacking game, according to Pollard.

“With Brownie, every week brings something new. He’s such an evolving coach and always looking for something extra. It is really refreshing and fun working with him and we enjoy it,” said Pollard.

“We haven’t unlocked all our potential on attack yet. I think this team has a lot more in it. But it is going to take time and the more we play together all of that will come together.

“We have unbelievable players, so the more time and space we can create for the boys outside the better we will be.”

Italy challenge

Despite coming up against a weakened Italy team, ranked 10th in the world and having left a number of their best and experienced players at home, Pollard says that they can’t be underestimated and the Boks will have to put in some strong work early on to reap the benefits later.

“That’s the plan. But Italy is a good team. We are not going to underestimate anything they bring to the party. They are physical and passionate. So we have to put in the hard yards first before the pretty stuff happens on the edges,” explained Pollard.

“So it’s going to be a tough start to the game for sure. But we are ready for that and we will see what happens from there.”