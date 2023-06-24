By Ross Roche
24 Jun 2023
BIG INTERVIEW: Cheetahs’ Hawies Fourie ready for biggest game of career

Hawies Fourie has been a rugby coach for over two decades now, but this will be his first appearance in the Currie Cup final as a head coach.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is ready for the biggest game of his career when his side takes on the Pumas in the Currie Cup final on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie is ready for the biggest game of his coaching career as his team take on the Pumas for the Currie Cup title on Saturday afternoon. Fourie has been a rugby coach for over two decades now, but this will be his first appearance in the Currie Cup final as a head coach and he is relishing the opportunity. ALSO READ: Currie Cup final - All the team news, information for the big day Previously Fourie has been in two Currie Cup finals with the Cheetahs, in 2007 and 2009, but on both of those occasions...

