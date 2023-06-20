Cheetahs boss says Steyn unlikely to make World Cup, but Pienaar to play on

By Ross Roche

The Cheetahs have received good news ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Pumas in Bloemfontein — stalwart Ruan Pienaar has signed on to play for the team for another season.

But, in sharing the news with the media on Tuesday afternoon, Cheetahs boss Hawies Fourie also revealed that two-time World Cup winner Frans Steyn was pretty much out of the running to play in this year’s tournament in France.

“Frans injured his knee early in the season and had to have surgery on it. He is still in the rehab process, so he is out for another few months,” said Fourie.

“I can’t see it happening (recovering in time for the World Cup in September). But miracles might happen.

“He himself isn’t confident that he will be able to play any time soon. He can’t even jog at the moment, so it is a long way to get back on the field and play at the standard that is good enough to go to the World Cup.”

Major boost

But the news that 39-year-old Pienaar, who steered the Cheetahs into the Currie Cup final with a master-class at No 10 against the Bulls last weekend, will again wear the white and orange jersey next season is a major boost for the union.

“Ruan has extended with us for another year so he will be with us for another season,” said a delighted Fourie during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“He will play the same role that he has played for us this year. He is still enjoying his rugby and he is a very competitive person so he will want to finish his career on a high.

“Ruan won’t just play for money and will give his weight to the Cheetahs and give his input. He is our most experienced player and is always part of the conversation of what to do and how to do things.

“He will support (Cheetahs captain) Victor (Sekekete), he will be the leader of the backs and on the field he can play nine or 10 and will be the general on the pitch as well. So, nothing different from the past season.”