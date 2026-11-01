Lions boss Van Rooyen praises players, management: ‘Incredibly difficult tour’

The Joburg-based team's players and staff will now finally be able to rest and mourn the passing of their team-mate Hyron Andrews.

The Lions are on their way home after a difficult three weeks on tour of Europe.

Ivan van Rooyen’s team lost all three matches – against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup and against Edinburgh and Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.

As things stand in the URC table, they are 13th with just two wins from five matches.

The URC now breaks for the month of November for the international Test season to resume in Europe with part two of the Nations Championship.

The Lions also lost team-mate Hyron Andrews, who tragically passed away on the eve of their Champions Cup debut just over two weeks ago. The team decided to continue with their fixtures, in honour of the lock.

Following their most recent defeat, to Glasgow on Friday night, coach Van Rooyen said it had been a trying few weeks.

“It was an incredibly difficult tour in the bigger scheme of things,” said Van Rooyen. “The character we showed during the La Rochelle and Glasgow games is something we are proud of.

“The Edinburgh game week was exceptionally tough mentally and unfortunately it showed a bit in the game.

“Throughout the three weeks the management was truly unbelievable. We are truly blessed to have incredible people in our team. The heart and character to stand up and fight for each other was incredible.”

The Lions lost 29-20 on Friday to Glasgow after the hosts scored a 75th-minute converted try and stoppage-time penalty.

“The character we showed to fight back in the second half (after being down 19-3 at the break) was great to see,” said Van Rooyen.

The Lions will now take a lengthy break.

“We are going to rest for two weeks, then straight into two weeks of preparation before we take on the Bulls in early December,” said Van Rooyen.

There is some concern around a chest injury picked up by flyhalf Chris Smith. “His pectoral area is quite sore,” said Van Rooyen. “We will do scans when we’re home.”

The only Lions player who’ll be part of the Bok set-up in Europe over the next month is scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, so Van Rooyen will be pleased most of his squad will get time off to refresh for the tough URC Christmas, New Year period.