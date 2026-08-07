‘Pretty cool,’ says All Blacks veteran Barrett about facing rising Stormers star Ahmed

Rising star Yaqeen Ahmed has a golden opportunity to impress for the Stormers against the All Blacks on Friday.

Rising star Yaqeen Ahmed is being backed to go the distance in his first senior appearance for the Stormers when they take on the All Blacks in the opening match of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7:10pm).

Exciting Junior Bok talent Ahmed, fresh off helping the South African U20s to their second straight U20 World Championship title in Georgia last month, has a golden opportunity to show why he is so highly rated by Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson has also backed the youngster to the hilt, saying during the pre-match press conference on Thursday that he hoped he would last the entire 80 minutes of the match.

The Stormers have named just two back replacements on their bench for the match, in veteran scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage and utility back Wandisile Simelane, and Dobson admitted that if they were in a pinch Duvenage would have to slot in at flyhalf.

“We wouldn’t have recruited him last year if he wasn’t on our radar. But to be honest, he has come through much faster than we thought. He played so well for the U20s,” said Dobson about Ahmed.

“One’s loath to make comparisons but he reminds me of a few years ago when Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) was coming through. That same commitment, composure and excitement. He has pleasantly surprised us and I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for him.

“Yaqeen is in for a big ride. He is going to (have to) put in a big shift, hopefully for 80 minutes. That shows the faith we have in him, he’s special.”

Barrett’s approval

Ahmed also received a vote of approval from an All Black legend, in veteran 144-cap flyhalf Beauden Barrett, who will be leading the line for the tourists in the match, saying he was looking forward to facing the youngster and was honoured that he was one of the players he looks up to.

“With him and Sacha, I guess the Stormers are in pretty good hands going forward. The success of the Junior Boks in recent times has been superb,” said Barrett.

“I certainly will be paying respect to those named (in the Stormers team) and just being aware of their trends and threats because obviously both nine and 10 are very talented, with great skill sets and running ability.

“So for most of the week we’ve been focusing on our game and Stormers’ trends in general. But now that we’ve done most of our work, so to speak, we look to have a little bit more of an individualised focus on who we’re up against.

“I feel honoured that I was once looked up to by him. As All Blacks, we’re always trying to do our best to inspire kids across the globe and not just in New Zealand.

“So, it’s pretty cool that we have a chance to go head-to-head, and I will certainly make sure that I chat to him after the game and share a cold drink with him afterwards because he’s certainly (one for) the future.”