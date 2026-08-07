Currie Cup preview: Top two teams clash in Kimberley

Griquas and the Lions clash in the Northern Cape, while there's plenty to play for in every other match.

The All Blacks’ tour of South Africa and their four matches against the United Rugby Championship teams means the focus will shift somewhat from the Currie Cup over the coming weeks.

But, “the show must go on” and the Premier Division continues on Saturday and Sunday with four compelling matches for fans to look forward to. And there’s plenty at stake for the eight sides who’ll be in action. Just three points currently separate the top five sides.

The log leaders, the Lions, will be first up on Saturday in what is sure to be a big test of their credentials.

They may be riding high at the moment and coming off a good win against the Bulls (42-19), but Griquas will challenge them big time in Kimberley. They, too, are coming off a strong outing against the Cheetahs (24-21) and are second on the log.

And let’s not forget there is a bit of history between these teams … Griquas beat the Lions 27-25 in last year’s final after the Lions had held home advantage.

But, the men from Joburg will know they have the edge over Griquas in their last five Currie Cup meetings, 3-2. However, no team goes to Kimberley and picks up an easy win. It will be tough.

In the second game on Saturday, the Bulls and Pumas clash in Pretoria, with the hosts desperate to register a win. They have lost all three matches up to now and find themselves down in last place on the eight-team log with one point.

The Pumas meanwhile ended Boland’s winning start to the campaign in Wellington last weekend and will be out to continue that form. They hold a 3-2 advantage over the Bulls in their last five meetings.

In the final game Saturday, the Sharks welcome Boland to Durban and they will be desperate for a second win to move up from seventh on the log. Hawies Fourie’s Boland will be going all out to hit back after last weekend’s win, but this is their first match on the road this season and they’ll have to now show what they’re made of.

On Sunday, the Stormers host the Cheetahs at Athlone Stadium and it’s anyone’s guess who’ll take this one as both have blown hot and cold up to now.

Fixtures

Saturday

Griquas v Lions 1pm, Bulls v Pumas 3.05pm, Sharks v Boland 5.15pm

Sunday

Stormers v Cheetahs 3pm