Springboks down England in Nations Championship: Four takeaways

The Springboks were given a first half scare by England, before a late pull away gave them a big win.

The Springboks produced a strong start to the match and a solid second half to overpower a game England team 45-21 in their opening Nations Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

It was the good start to the new competition for the Boks, as it didn’t go all their own way, after they in the first 12 minutes, before being pinned back to 17-14 at halftime. Then a strong second half, and some England ill-discipline late in the game, allowed them to pull away at the death.

Here are four takeaways from a great start to their Nations Championship campaign:

Springboks make fast start

The Springboks enjoyed a superb start to the match, running in three tries in the opening quarter. In just the third minute prop Thomas du Toit powered over first, bringing his Bath Rugby try-scoring form to Joburg and the international stage

In the sixth minute the Boks were in for their second as prop Ox Nche made a stunning break into the England 22m area and the recycled ball went wide to wing Cheslin Kolbe, who stepped his way past his opposite number Cadan Murley to go over.

The third came from the Boks kicking a penalty into touch on the England 5m line, where they secured the lineout and sent the ball out wide for wing Kurt-Lee Arendse to go over in the corner and give them a 17-0 lead after just 12 minutes.

Poor second 20

It was a bitterly poor rest of the first half for the Springboks as they made a slew of mistakes to allow England back into the game. First they survived after visiting captain Jamie George thought he had scored, only for it to be chalked off after a TMO check for offsides.

But the Boks continued making errors and Arendse was then yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on. England eventually made use of the extra man after a good period of dominance as prop Ellis Genge crashed over from close range.

A disappointing finish to the half for the hosts then saw England kick a 50-22, attack off the lineout with time up, and powerful lock George Martin smashed his way through two poor tackle attempts and go over in the corner, with flyhalf Fin Smith’s extras making it 17-14 at the break.

Kolbe kicking and Ox injury

It was always going to be a question of who would be kicking for poles after Cheslin Kolbe’s impressive kicking against the Barbarians, where he slotted seven of his nine shots at goal. Flyhalf Manie Libbok kicks for his franchise in Japan, but didn’t get the nod on Saturday.

Kolbe, who also kicked for his former Japanese team, kept the duties, but missed two shots from touch in the first half while converting just one. But he was bang on the money in the second half, nailing all four of his conversions, with a couple from tricky angles, for a five out of seven record.

Ox Nche went off with an injury in just the eighth minute. It was soon after the burly prop had made a brilliant break that led to the Boks’ second try. He didn’t look happy at being subbed and walked off, with Gerhard Steenekamp coming on. He was later spotted with a knee brace on but was running with the replacements.

Strong second half

It was a similar story to the first half as the Boks dominated the first 20 minutes of the second. Straight from the kick off they earned a couple of penalties to get into England’s 22m and after a period of sustained pressure scrumhalf Grant Williams sniped over for the try.

England had an immediate chance to hit back, but the Boks defended well, and instead extended their lead in the 58th minute, after good play in the visitors 22m ended with Jesse Kriel going over, and Kolbe converting for a 31-14 lead.

England got themselves back into the game in the 69th minute when lock Alex Coles went over for a converted score from close range. But two yellow cards within two minutes to outside centre Tommy Freeman and replacement Guy Pepper cost them dearly in the final 10 minutes.

With a two man advantage the Boks finished strong, powering over a maul for Malcolm Marx to dot down, while replacement loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon dived over from close range, as they secured a full house of points.