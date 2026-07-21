Arendse has ‘a lot of work to do’ to take on All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry

Kurt-Lee Arendse has plenty of competition for his spot in the Springbok team heading into the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks.

The incredible depth that is continually growing in the Springbok ranks is making established regulars start looking over their shoulders, including flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse, despite a solid showing during the Boks’ Nations Championship Tests.

The 30-year-old wing made two starts, against England at the start of the month and against Wales last weekend, and he scored a try in each game but also picked up a yellow card against the English.

Arendse’s overall play was decent, showing his strength under the high ball and lethal finishing with the few chances he received, but he admitted he would have to continue getting better if he was to keep some up-and-coming youngsters at bay.

Heading into the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, Cheslin Kolbe is likely the only nailed-on wing, while Arendse is probably the other preferred choice.

But top recent performances from Edwill van der Merwe will have brought him into the conversation, while rising youngsters Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie and Jaco Williams are all possible contenders for the No 11 jersey.

“The Greatest Rivalry will be massive and to be part of it will be special. But to be honest, I still have a lot of work to do in terms of my game,” Arendse said after the game against the Welsh in Durban.

“Under the high balls and on the attack, that is what I will focus on. If I get the opportunity, I will look to grab it with both hands. Even if I am not part of it, I will still cheer the boys on. However, we will prepare well for it and ensure we are ready for the All Blacks.”

Kicking game

Looking back at the Welsh match, which saw the Boks walk away with a very comfortable but slightly underwhelming 43-0 win, Arendse said the humid conditions, which made the ball difficult to handle, were tricky to play in, especially with their well-established kicking game plan.

“The kicking game is always part of our plan. If the conditions are not ideal, or even if it is ideal, we always try to kick and get into the contest,” said Arendse.

“It (the wet ball) wasn’t frustrating for us because Vusi Moyo and Aphelele Fassi (among a number of others in the starting 23) play for the Sharks, so they know the conditions well. Even the guys that didn’t play know the conditions well.

“So we prepared well. During the training sessions, we made the ball wet. It wasn’t ideal conditions but we adapted.”

Arendse was asked about the performance of 20-year-old debutant Moyo, who earned his first Springbok Test cap having played just one senior game for the Sharks.

“Vusi controlled the game really well, with Cobus (Reinach) on his inside and Damian (de Allende) and Jesse (Kriel) on his outside. They all helped him during the week. I am happy for him. He is a Springbok now and can take things further from this.”