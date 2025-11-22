Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx named World Rugby Player of the Year

SA Rugby praised the forward after a strong showing this season.

Double World Cup-winning Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx became the fourth South African to be crowned the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year on Saturday in a historic occasion for South African rugby, with two Boks winning the award back-to-back for the first time in history.

The award was announced shortly after the Springboks beat Ireland 24-13 in Dublin, where Marx was strong in the set-piece.

Notably, he also scored two tries in South Africa’s nail-biting Rugby Championship decider against Argentina (final score 29-27) and was brilliant in loose play and in lineouts during their momentous 14-man 32-17 win over France in Paris this month.

Marx’s teammate and fellow nominee Pieter-Steph du Toit became the first South African to scoop the title for the second time in history last year.

The 31-year-old hooker scooped the award for the first time after being nominated alongside his teammates Du Toit (flanker) – the 2024 and 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year – as well as Ox Nche (prop) for the world’s most prestigious player award.

Marx the third South African to win

Marx, who was also nominated for the award in 2018 and was the SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in 2017, joined the exclusive list of only three South Africans – Du Toit, Bryan Habana (2007), and Schalk Burger (2004) – to earn the award.

“On behalf of SA Rugby, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Malcolm,” said Alexander. “His work ethic is simply unbelievable, and he embodies everything we value in a Springbok – resilience, commitment and character. This award is a fitting recognition of his contribution to our team and to the sport of rugby.”

Alexander also praised fellow nominees Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ox Nche and Ethan Hooker, who was nominated for the World Rugby Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award, noting that their recognition reflects the strength and depth of South African rugby under the leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus.

“To have three of the four nominees for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and a Breakthrough Player nominee from our country is a testament to the class of this team. We are immensely proud of them all,” Alexander added.

Other South Africans who received nominations for the Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award are Joe van Niekerk (2002), Marius Joubert (2004), Habana (2005), Victor Matfield (2005 and 2010), Fourie du Preez (2006 and 2009), Frans Steyn (2009), Eben Etzebeth (2013, 2023 and 2024), Willie le Roux and Duane Vermeulen (both in 2014), Faf de Klerk and Marx (both 2018), Cheslin Kolbe (2019 and 2024), and Lukhanyo Am (2022).