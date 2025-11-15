South Africa beat Italy 32-14 in Turin — LIVE UPDATES

The Boks were much-changed from last week, with 11 new starters in the team from the week before in Paris.

The Springboks battled hard to see off a brave Italy 32-14 in a pulsating match in Turin on Saturday to remain unbeaten on their European tour.

The Boks fought hard for their win, with Italy dominating plenty of possession and territory, but they failed to make the most of their dominance at times.

The visitors were reduced to playing with 14 men for the second week running, when Franco Mostert was given a straight red card for a debatable shoulder charge and no-arms tackle before 20 minutes were up.

The Boks, with just the one try to Marco van Staden in the first period, hit back in the second period with a few quality tries by Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker. Van Staden was also yellow carded during the second half.

There were a number of brave, gutsy performances by the Boks, among them Damian Willemse, Hooker, Moodie, Van Staden, Johan Grobbelaar and in the second period the likes of RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith from the bench.

The Boks earlier beat Japan and France on tour and still have to face Ireland and Wales.

TEAMS

ITALY – 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (c), 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Ross Vintcent, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti.

Bench: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiase, 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Tommaso Allan.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.

Bench: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.