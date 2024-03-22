Jake White excited to see Canan Moodie in Bulls No 13 jersey

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, will unleash Canan Moodie at 13 against the Dragons on Saturday night.

Canan Moodie is excited about playing at 13 this weekend against the Dragons in a United Rugby Championship clash. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

The moment many have been waiting for has finally arrived — Canan Moodie will play for the Bulls at outside centre on Saturday when they take on the Dragons in a United Rugby Championship away match at Rodney Parade (9.35pm).

After impressing for the Springboks in the position last year, it was expected that Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, would slot him straight into midfield when he returned to the franchise but it has taken a little longer than that, with the versatile player used mainly on the wing at franchise level.

While he has shown the world what he can do at wing, Moodie wants to come of age at 13.

Moodie is in a good mood

According to White, since finding out he will get a shot at 13 against the Dragons alongside Harold Vorster at 12, Moodie has had an extra dose of confidence in his walk.

“I can see that he has an extra spring in his step now that he’s playing at 13,” White said.

“I’m excited to see him at 13. I’m excited to see him with Harold as well because he has a lot of experience and Willie le Roux behind him (at fullback). He has a spring in his step because he wants to play 13.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend to see how he adapts in the provincial backline. He did well for the Boks against the All Blacks, we all know that. I think he will use the things he learned that day and the experience he had on the weekend,” he said.

What makes Moodie great at 13?

One of the reasons why White was comfortable with moving Moodie to 13 in the absence of Stedman Gans is the defensive abilities he has when in midfield.

“I’ve always wanted to put him back into the centres for a lot of reasons. The one thing he does well is he defends well, he likes to tackle, and he generally is one of the best tacklers I’ve coached because he actually enjoys tackling,” said White.

This move though doesn’t mean Moodie won’t play wing again.

“Wing-wise, if we play against a team that kicks a lot, and who test us under the high ball, then he might have to go do the job on the wing as well because he is tall, he jumps well in the air,” White said.

Beating the Dragons

Looking ahead to the clash with the Dragons, White wants his troops to get the win away from home to maintain their standings on the URC log. The Bulls are currently second.

“It’s difficult to win away from home; the Dragons have had a lot of time to prepare for this game. We have to try and do as well as we can away from Loftus to give ourselves a fair crack at getting a home playoff,” he said.