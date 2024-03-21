Bulls veteran Willie le Roux declares he has plenty left in the tank

'There's definitely no plan of stopping playing rugby in the next few years,' said the Bull fullback.

Two-time World Cup winner Willie le Roux has no intentions of giving up playing any time soon.

The Springbok veteran may be 34 and in the twilight of his career, but he says he’s still got plenty to offer and is enjoying the mentorship role he currently fulfills at the Bulls.

Le Roux won the World Cup with the Boks in 2019 as well as in 2023.

He joined the Bulls at the beginning of this last season having previously played in Japan and England and represented the Boland, Griquas, Cheetahs and Sharks domestically.

No plans to stop

There has been talk in recent times that Le Roux is close to hanging up his boots and that his place in the Bok team is under threat by the likes of Damian Willemse, but the 93-cap Bok was recently part of national coach Rassie Erasmus’ first planning camp of the year ahead of the international season.

“For me, it’s just focusing on the Bulls and playing the best rugby I can and we’ll see how long I can go for,” said Le Roux this week.

“There’s definitely no plan of stopping playing rugby in the next few years. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Right now Le Roux is enjoying helping the younger players at the Bulls develop into the best players they can be.

“I have learned a lot of things along the way (in my career), and when I started I learned from the older guys, how they do things during the week, how they prepare and what they look for during the week,” said Le Roux.

“I think it’s inside for me to give back what I have learned over the years … how things work in a game. Guys that want to know, they ask me about it. I’m always open to talking to anyone.

“I’m enjoying that. There are a lot of young guys that want to learn and I want to learn from the other guys as well,” he said.

Le Roux’s mentor at the Bulls, Jake White, has said having the fullback on the field is like having a coach in the action as it unfolds. And he himself said he might consider the coaching route when he finally does hang up his boots.

“I haven’t thought about that yet. It might be something I’ll look into when the time comes.”

Helping the Bulls

For now, Le Roux’s focus is on helping the Bulls go as far as they can in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

“I am hoping to give my best on and off the field and help the guys in whatever way is needed, whether that is me starting or playing off the bench or painting pictures for the guys,” said Le Roux.

The Bulls are up against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Wales on Saturday at 9.35 pm.