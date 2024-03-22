URC news: All you need to know about the SA teams in action this weekend
The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers are back in action this weekend.
Two-time World Cup winner Vincent Koch will make his Sharks debut this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
All four South African United Rugby Championship teams are in action this weekend when the competition resumes following the Six Nations break.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matches and team news.
Sharks
Sharks coach John Plumtree has picked 11 Springboks in his matchday-23 for their match against Ulster in Durban at 3pm Saturday. The Sharks are at the bottom of the points table having won just one match all season. Ulster are fifth with seven wins from their 11 games.
Grant Williams is not available because of injury. The side will be led by Lukhanyo Am and includes Siya Masuku at flyhalf.
Bok World Cup winners Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch are also in the side after spending time on the sidelines with injury, with the latter set to make his Sharks debut.
Sharks team: Aphelele Fassie, Eduan Keyter, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, George Cronje, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthulezi, Gerbrandt Grobler, Eben Etzebeth, Hanro Jacobs, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Corne Rahl, Jeandre Labuschagne, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Francois Venter
More team news to follow…