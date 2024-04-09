Jake White: Loftus is the best place for young players

'If you want to have an opportunity, you come to the Bulls because we are not afraid to put you into these situations.'

Canan Moodie is an example for young players in the Bulls academy. Picture: by Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, says the exposure the Pretoria-based team have given to their young players in the Champions Cup will help with recruiting prospects to their academy.

This season, the Bulls introduced young players to their first team; they have blended well with the experienced crop and have enhanced the squad depth. White has trusted young players throughout his career, going back to his days as Springbok coach, and he has continued to do that at the Bulls.

Exciting young players

There’s an exciting group of young players with two-time SA Rugby Young Player Canan Moodie leading the pack that includes the likes of Cameron Hanekom, Reinhardt Ludwig, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and JF van Heerden.

The core has gotten opportunities in the first team and has been trusted to play in big games in the Champions Cup.

‘Come to the Bulls’

In the Bulls’ Champions Cup last 16 win over Lyon, Moodie, Ludwig, and Van Heerden put in impressive displays, and White believes their trajectory will attract talented prospects to Loftus Versfeld.

“What it sells out is that this province will play youngsters,” said White.

“If you want to have an opportunity, you come to the Bulls because we are not afraid to put you into these situations. And that for me, whenever I meet Dads (and they say) what must I do or where should I send my son, which province I should send him to?

“All I can say is look at the Cameroon Hanekoms, Reinhardt Ludwigs, JF van Heerdens, and Canan Moodies and then you make the decisions,” he said.

Praise for JF van Heerden

The Bulls mentor praised Van Heerden for his sound performance against Lyon. The young lock was initially on the bench but then started the match because Ruan Nortje was pulled out.

“He played like he is a seasoned pro,” White said.

“He’s 19 years old, if you Google him he turns 20 in May. He was on the bench but he got picked 10 minutes before kick-off when we decided we weren’t going to risk Ruan Nortje.

“When you get a guy like Andries Bekker saying “No problem, let’s start him,” it’s a boost for the head coach when your forwards coach says it’ll be fine.