Jake White no longer in favour at the Bulls? — report

It would appear that the Pretoria-based team have already identified a possible replacement.

Jake White, Director of Rugby at the Bulls, has led the team to three URC finals. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Is Jake White’s head on the chopping block at the Bulls?

According to Afrikaans Sunday publication Rapport, the 2007 World Cup-winning coach, who has guided the Bulls to three United Rugby Championship finals without winning the trophy, has fallen out of favour with several players and coaches at Loftus Versfeld.

White joined the Bulls in 2020, initially until the end of 2023, but he extended his contract beyond his initial stay.

He helped the team win the Super Rugby Unlocked competition during Covid and also coached the side to three URC finals, against the Stormers, Glasgow and Leinster. White also oversaw the side winning the Currie Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Rapport revealed on Sunday several players and coaches in the Pretoria team’s structures are unhappy with White’s leadership.

The publication also stated that former Lions coach Johan Ackermann could be next in line to take charge of the Bulls.

Ackermann is currently employed by SA Rugby, working with the Junior Boks. The former Springbok lock previously coached the Lions in Super Rugby and guided the team to finals in 2016 and 2017.

He then coached at Gloucester in England before taking up a position in Japan.

Ackermann and current Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone worked together at the Lions, when the coach turned the team into South Africa’s strongest Super Rugby side after they struggled for years to make an impact in the competition.