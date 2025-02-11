Jake White: ‘People will talk about this derby for a long, long time’

Bulls boss Jake White said he was proud of how the north-south derby turned out though when things went wrong the Bulls "looked like a schoolboy side".

Players after the United Rugby Championship match between Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

While it was an error-strewn affair, the weekend’s north-south derby between the Stormers and Bulls more than lived up to the hype of the contest.

The Bulls ended their five-match losing streak in Cape Town with a bonus point win over the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (final score 33–32).

This gave them their second win out of nine games against the Stormers in the URC and allowed them to close the gap on Glasgow Warriors, who are second on the 16-team log, and just two points ahead, though the Bulls have a game in hand.

The Bulls were especially stronger in the scrums and at the breakdown, which Stormers director of rugby John Dobson lamented afterwards.

Poor goalkicking from both sides kept fans guessing as to who would take the win, with Bulls outside centre David Kriel and Stormers flyhalf Jurie Matthee each missing three kicks.

In the end, it was Stormers replacement back Clayton Blommetjies missing the winning shot less than a minute from time that proved the difference.

Derby with one point in it

“People will talk about this derby for a long, long time. I mean, a sold-out stadium, last kick of the game… I am very proud of this north-south derby [turned out so well].

“It wasn’t a classic, it will not be like there will be coaching tips coming out of the game… but it felt a bit like a Test. Literally until the last play of the game it could have gone the other way.”

White said it was obvious that the Bulls had nearly cost themselves the game with their goalkicking.

“Kicking was hell of important for both teams. But it’s also difficult when you move Willie [le Roux] to 10 and you expect everything to just click. Then the Stormers were never going to go away.”

Furthermore, the Bulls kept their opponents in the game by conceding penalties and allowing them to have chances they should not have had.

“We put ourselves in jail and then we were surprised we got ourselves out at the end there. When it did go off-plan we looked like a schoolboy side,” he said.

However, he said he would enjoy celebrating the win.

“Sometimes you wait a long time for some things to turn.”