Stormers v Bulls: ‘It’s why we get up in the morning,’ says Jake White

'I can’t wait to get there [to the stadium]. It’s almost like Test rugby. It’s why we coach.'

Bulls boss Jake White is grateful to fans for still bestowing such significance on the Bulls–Stormers derby. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White “cannot wait” to stand before a sold-out Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

White’s charges take on the Stormers in their first United Rugby Championship local derby (kick-off 2pm), and White hopes to pay homage to the two clubs’ proud history.

Referring to his days as a teacher at Parktown Boys and Jeppe Boys high schools, he said derbies have major significance.

“As long as the derby we have is the strongest one and we give it the credit it deserves then we are doing our jobs,” he said.

“Northern Transvaal–Western Province in the old days and Stormers–Bulls as they are now is a big game on the calendar. When you hear the game is sold out and people are coming to the stadium then I believe both unions are doing their jobs.”

He said it would be a sad day if the teams were playing at either venue and people didn’t come to watch.

“It would mean that we are not doing justice to the history that is before us.”

‘It’s why we coach’

White was addressing media on Friday after announcing his squad, which sees Springbok veteran Willie le Roux start at flyhalf as opposed to fullback, where he has been for most of his career.

The Stormers will be without injured flyhalf Manie Libbok and lock JD Schickerling, among others, and feature an all-new halfback pairing of Jurie Matthee and Stefan Ungerer.

As of Friday afternoon, only 900 tickets were left of the stadium with a capacity of 55,000.

“I can’t wait to get there [to the stadium]. It’s almost like Test rugby. It’s why we coach,” White added.

“I’ve been out of Test rugby for a long time and these are the games that get you excited. These are the games that make you get up in the morning and look forward to the day.”

Bulls–Stormers derby still so important to fans

He thanked Cape Townians and Stormers supporters for buying so many tickets.

“It is wonderful to know that rugby is still so important in Cape Town and when the Bulls come down to Cape Town.”

The Stormers have an impressive seven-one winning record against the Bulls in the URC including beating the Pretoria side in the final in season one and a quarterfinal in season two.

The Bulls’ first win against the Stormers in the URC only came at Loftus last year in front of their own packed stadium (final score 40–22).

ALSO READ: Bulls expect Stormers to bring all their ‘tricks’ to URC derby