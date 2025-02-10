Jake White now looks to Loftus comforts in push for URC honours

The Bulls' win was their first at the Cape Town Stadium in the URC in six attempts, after five previous losses over the past few seasons.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White was happy to finally get a win over the Stormers in the URC at the Cape Town Stadium, after his charges thrilling 33-32 win on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White was satisfied with the win, but not entirely the performance, after his charges edged a breathtaking North-South United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Stormers on Saturday.

A last gasp conversion miss with less than a minute left on the clock consigned the Stormers to their first URC defeat at the Cape Town Stadium against the Bulls, after five straight wins over previous seasons.

The 33-32 bonus point win was incredibly important for the Bulls as it moved them six points ahead of the Sharks, on the same number of games, and two points behind second on the log Glasgow Warriors, with a game in hand on the Scottish side.

Impressive stat

The most impressive stat however is that the Bulls have won seven of their nine URC games, and have only played two at home, meaning they have a fantastic run in on the Highveld over their final nine pool games this season, although White cautioned against complacency.

“We have only played two games at home out of nine. But that doesn’t mean we are just going to win because we are playing at home, we know how difficult it is. But we would rather be where we are now,” explained White after the match.

“The match was up and down. It was almost like when we had control, we lost control. It’s one of those games you always talk about. When you score, make sure you don’t give them an entry. It was almost like we either didn’t catch the kick-off or knocked it on after the next pass.

“But obviously I am happy. It’s been a long wait to get a win here, and we didn’t just win, we got a bonus point. So that will help us, especially since it was an away game.”

Incredible atmosphere

It was an incredible atmosphere at the Cape Town Stadium as another sold out crowd witnessed a North-South classic, and White was appreciative of the support, but bemoaned picking up a few more injuries.

“I want to say to all the people of Cape Town thanks for coming down. It was a wonderful occasion and if the North-South derby is like this every time and people keep talking about it, it is going to be one of those games that goes down in the annals of history and I am glad we are a part of it,” said White.

“Obviously injury wise it is coming at a cost. Every single week there are one or two guys that we lose. But I would rather be where we are at this part of the season, knowing that if we get to the playoffs hopefully everyone will be fit and available.”