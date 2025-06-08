Jake White pinpoints where the Bulls beat the Sharks

"Sometimes you think you win the game in the last minute. It's not that, it's what you do in certain times."

The Bulls beat the Sharks in their URC semi-final to set up a thrilling final against Leinster in Ireland. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White described it as a déjà vu moment when his side successfully defended against the Sharks for a few minutes on their own try line despite receiving three yellow cards during their United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls won the game 25–13 thanks largely to their impenetrable defence and the Sharks’ numerous errors, including slotting just one of five goal kicks. The result sets the Bulls up to face Leinster in the final in Dublin next weekend.

Bulls weather the storm

White said he could not help but compare the semi-final to the previous match played between the sides, which the Sharks won 29–19 at Loftus in the regular season. During that game, the Sharks also received three yellow cards in quick succession and the Bulls could not capitalise.

Again this time, with Harold Vorster, Cameron Hanekom and Marcell Coetzee all going off between the 27th and 39th minutes, the Sharks pressed and pressed at the Bulls try line but lost the ball once and were held up once.

Only in the second half, while the Bulls were two men short for just two more minutes, did the Sharks score an overlap try, Makazole Mapimpi dotting down next to the touchline. But it was too little, too late as the Bulls weathered the storm to only allow the Sharks to score once more during the game.

The point where the Bulls beat the Sharks

“I think we won the game in the last five minutes of the first half when they couldn’t score when we had 12 men on the field. A little bit of déjà vu because I remember playing them here and we also got them to play with 12 men and we couldn’t open them up either,” White said.

The Bulls coach said this provided a massive mental boost to the defence. It was why he told his players that was the moment they won the game.

“Sometimes you think you win the game in the last minute. It’s not that, it’s what you do in certain times. I sat there thinking confidently they would not score because we were really fronting up well.

“When you come in the changing room at half-time without letting them score a try you have a very different vibe than you would have if they just conceded a try there.”