World Cup winner Jasper Wiese to leave Leicester

The former Cheetahs back-rower has been linked with a potential move to Top 14 club Stade Francais.

Jasper Wiese looks on during a match for Leicester Tigers. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

South Africa No. 8 Jasper Wiese will leave Leicester Tigers at the end of the season, the English club announced on Thursday.

Wiese won the most recent of his 11 Springbok caps in South Africa’s World Cup final victory over New Zealand in October.

The 28-year-old signed for Leicester in 2020.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at the club and will continue to give my all for my team and my teammates,” Wiese said in a club statement.

“This is a special place for me and my family, and we have a lot more memories to create this season,” he added.

Leicester, 11-time English champions, said former Cheetahs back-rower Wiese would join a side overseas, with French newspaper Midi Olympique linking him with a move to Top 14 club Stade Francais.